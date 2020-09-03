Many more likely sought jobless aid as layoffs remain high

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government will provide its latest picture Thursday of the layoffs that have remained elevated at a weekly pace of around 1 million since the pandemic erupted nearly six months ago even as some sectors of the economy have been rebounding.
The number of people applying for unemployment benefits has stalled near a level that exceeds the number who did so in any week on record before the virus triggered a recession early this year.
While the auto and housing industries have made gains, companies across the spectrum — from small businesses to hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues — are struggling to survive despite government aid and are still cutting jobs.
The most recent layoffs follow the expiration of a $600 weekly federal check that supplied critical support for the unemployed. The Trump administration is providing a $300-a-week benefit to replace it, though some of the unemployed won't qualify.
8 Stocks Beaten Down by the Coronavirus That Are Too Good to Pass Up
The coronavirus crash has not discriminated in its victims. Large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks have all been dropping. No sector has been spared either. And while the market flipped from a bear market to a bull market in just three days, there’s still plenty of volatility to cause cautious investors to keep a healthy social distance from many stocks.
The pandemic that is forcing most of us to stay in our homes as much as possible (and if you’re not, please do) is unique for most of us. Demand hasn’t organically diminished. It’s been artificially suppressed. And that means that while it’s fair to say our economy will certainly experience a new normal, there will be a recovery.
And when it comes, many of the companies that were strong before the pandemic broke will continue to show their strength. Investors who are investing in these companies today will be the ones that experience the greatest gains when the recovery happens.
View the "8 Stocks Beaten Down by the Coronavirus That Are Too Good to Pass Up".