March against inflation turns up political heat in France

S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls
11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Apple workers in Oklahoma vote to unionize in 2nd labor win
Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak
Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls
11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Apple workers in Oklahoma vote to unionize in 2nd labor win
Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak
Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls
11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Apple workers in Oklahoma vote to unionize in 2nd labor win
Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak
Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls
11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Apple workers in Oklahoma vote to unionize in 2nd labor win
Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak
Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15

March against inflation turns up political heat in France

Sun., October 16, 2022 | The Associated Press

People gather for a protest against the rising cost of life and climate change in Paris, France, Sunday Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

PARIS (AP) — Protesters demanding wage increases, greater taxation of windfall profits and other steps to lessen the bite of rising inflation are marching Sunday in Paris, heeding the call of left-wing parties and trade unionists hoping to crank up pressure on the government of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The demonstration dovetails with wage strikes at fuel refineries and depots that have sparked chronic gasoline shortages, thumping motorists and putting Macron's centrist government on the defensive.

Thousands of demonstrators are expected for what organizers termed a “march against the high cost of living and climate inaction," seeking massive investment against the climate crisis.

Organizers are also demanding the freezing of prices for energy, essential goods and rents and pushing against proposed pension reforms.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.