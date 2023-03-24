March Set to Close with Deluge of Data, Earnings

The final week of March is sure to be a busy one, with a gross domestic product (GDP) revision and personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data to sift through. As far as earnings go, Blackberry (BB), BionNTech (BTNX), Cal-Maine (CALM), Carnival (CCL), Dave & Busters (PLAY), Lululemon Atheltica (LULU), Micron (MU), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) are a few of the notable names slated to report.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There's no data scheduled for Monday, Mar. 27.

Tuesday, Mar. 28 is set to be a busy session, with advanced U.S. trade balance in goods, advanced retail inventories, and advanced wholesale inventories. In addition, the S&P Case-Shiller home price, FHFA home price, and U.S. consumer confidence indexes are due out.

Pending U.S. home sales are scheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 29.

On Thursday, Mar. 30, a second revision to GDP is on tap, alongside initial and continuing jobless claims data.

To close out the week, Friday, Mar. 31 features person income and spending updates, as well as a flood of PCE updates. Finally, the Chicago business barometer and final consumer sentiment reading are slated for release.

