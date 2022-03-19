S&P 500   4,463.12
Market Stages Massive Rally Amid Interest Rate Hike

Friday, March 18, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The broader market rallied this week, as investors continued to monitor Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with little progress made in peace talks between the two countries. The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting was at the forefront of investors' minds, too, concluding with the central bank raising interest rates for the first time since 2018. Meanwhile, oil prices plummeted after last week's surge to multi-year highs. Elsewhere, high inflation has been making quite the impact on economic data, with U.S. retail sales slowing in February. Meanwhile, initial weekly jobless claims came in at 214,000 for last week, which is lower than the 220,000 anticipated by analysts. At this point on Friday, both the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are on track for their best weeks since November of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is poised to snap a five-week losing streak, as it paces for its best week since June 2020. 

Movers and Shakers

Early in the week, news came that Germany is purchasing up to 35 of Lockheed Martin's (LMT) F-35 fighter jets. The stealth jets will replace Berlin's Tornado aircraft, which has been in use since the 1980s. Elsewhere, Rio Tinto (RIO) made an all-cash $2.7 billion proposal to buy the 49% of Canada's mining name Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) it did not yet own. Spotify Technology (SPOT) was also in focus after signing a deal with FC Barcelona.  

Analyst Notes This Week

There was plenty of analyst chatter this week. For one, J.P. Morgan Securities called Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) "overbought," just before news that Warren Buffet added to his original $4.5 billion stake in OXY with an additional $1.5 billion, or 27.1 million shares. Peloton Interactive (PTON) and Starbucks (SBUX) both rose after upgrades, with the latter also seeing a C-suite shakeup. Apparel stocks Ralph Lauren (RL) and Rent the Runway (RENT) both received analyst praise as well, while Wingstop (WING) slipped on a double downgrade. 

Relatively Quiet Week Ahead 

Next week looks quiet in terms of earnings, though some big names will release their reports, including Nike (NKE), Adobe (ADBE), Carnival (CCL), Cintas (CTAS), Darden Restaurants (DRI), General Mills (GIS), KB Home (KBH), RH (RH), NIO (NIO), as well as Tencent Music Entertainment (TME). Economic data will also slim, though both the Markit manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) will be due out, offering investors more insight into the state of inflation in the U.S. Meanwhile, see what could be next for the S&P 500 after a dismal start to the year, and unpack these 2 key levels the index just broke below. 


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


