S&P 500   4,463.12
DOW   34,754.93
QQQ   351.49
Live updates: Russia says it used another hypersonic missile
Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million
Japan to invest $42B in India to strengthen economic ties
Halliburton, Schlumberger suspend operations in Russia
Saudi Arabia says Yemen rebels target its energy facilities
Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations
Live updates: Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links
S&P 500   4,463.12
DOW   34,754.93
QQQ   351.49
Live updates: Russia says it used another hypersonic missile
Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million
Japan to invest $42B in India to strengthen economic ties
Halliburton, Schlumberger suspend operations in Russia
Saudi Arabia says Yemen rebels target its energy facilities
Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations
Live updates: Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links
S&P 500   4,463.12
DOW   34,754.93
QQQ   351.49
Live updates: Russia says it used another hypersonic missile
Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million
Japan to invest $42B in India to strengthen economic ties
Halliburton, Schlumberger suspend operations in Russia
Saudi Arabia says Yemen rebels target its energy facilities
Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations
Live updates: Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links
S&P 500   4,463.12
DOW   34,754.93
QQQ   351.49
Live updates: Russia says it used another hypersonic missile
Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million
Japan to invest $42B in India to strengthen economic ties
Halliburton, Schlumberger suspend operations in Russia
Saudi Arabia says Yemen rebels target its energy facilities
Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations
Live updates: Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links

Market Stages Massive Rally Amid Interest Rate Hike

Last updated on Sunday, March 20, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

The broader market rallied this week, as investors continued to monitor Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with little progress made in peace talks between the two countries. The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting was at the forefront of investors' minds, too, concluding with the central bank raising interest rates for the first time since 2018. Meanwhile, oil prices plummeted after last week's surge to multi-year highs. Elsewhere, high inflation has been making quite the impact on economic data, with U.S. retail sales slowing in February. Meanwhile, initial weekly jobless claims came in at 214,000 for last week, which is lower than the 220,000 anticipated by analysts. At this point on Friday, both the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are on track for their best weeks since November of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is poised to snap a five-week losing streak, as it paces for its best week since June 2020. 

Movers and Shakers

Early in the week, news came that Germany is purchasing up to 35 of Lockheed Martin's (LMT) F-35 fighter jets. The stealth jets will replace Berlin's Tornado aircraft, which has been in use since the 1980s. Elsewhere, Rio Tinto (RIO) made an all-cash $2.7 billion proposal to buy the 49% of Canada's mining name Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) it did not yet own. Spotify Technology (SPOT) was also in focus after signing a deal with FC Barcelona.  

Analyst Notes This Week

There was plenty of analyst chatter this week. For one, J.P. Morgan Securities called Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) "overbought," just before news that Warren Buffet added to his original $4.5 billion stake in OXY with an additional $1.5 billion, or 27.1 million shares. Peloton Interactive (PTON) and Starbucks (SBUX) both rose after upgrades, with the latter also seeing a C-suite shakeup. Apparel stocks Ralph Lauren (RL) and Rent the Runway (RENT) both received analyst praise as well, while Wingstop (WING) slipped on a double downgrade. 

Relatively Quiet Week Ahead 

Next week looks quiet in terms of earnings, though some big names will release their reports, including Nike (NKE), Adobe (ADBE), Carnival (CCL), Cintas (CTAS), Darden Restaurants (DRI), General Mills (GIS), KB Home (KBH), RH (RH), NIO (NIO), as well as Tencent Music Entertainment (TME). Economic data will also slim, though both the Markit manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) will be due out, offering investors more insight into the state of inflation in the U.S. Meanwhile, see what could be next for the S&P 500 after a dismal start to the year, and unpack these 2 key levels the index just broke below. 


7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps

At times of volatility, it can be hard for even experienced investors to stay the course. Yet over time, stocks have consistently increased in value. And growth stocks tend to be among the ones that show the largest gains. Growth stocks are companies that analysts believe will grow at a rate that is significantly above the market average.

These stocks are also characterized by companies that invest a significant portion of its profits back into its business in order to accelerate growth. This is opposed to value stocks that make returning a portion of its profits to shareholders a priority. This typically occurs in the form of a dividend. One misconception of growth stocks is that they have a high correlation with the market. It’s true that when the market is moving higher, these stocks tend to outperform. However, when the market is moving lower, these stocks sometimes perform better.

So why should you consider buying growth stocks now? The reason is this. In many cases, the company’s underlying fundamentals are still positive, but the sentiment has changed. And that means it’s a good time to buy these stocks on sale.

View the "7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.