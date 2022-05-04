Markets steady after Fed announces interest rate increase

S&P 500   4,305.58 (+3.12%)
DOW   34,111.17 (+2.97%)
QQQ   328.93 (+3.17%)
AAPL   165.73 (+3.92%)
MSFT   289.14 (+2.61%)
FB   222.80 (+5.08%)
GOOGL   2,447.47 (+4.30%)
AMZN   2,506.23 (+0.85%)
TSLA   943.62 (+3.78%)
NVDA   203.02 (+3.57%)
BABA   101.07 (+0.69%)
NIO   18.01 (+2.74%)
AMD   99.22 (+8.88%)
CGC   6.70 (+10.56%)
MU   73.72 (+3.45%)
T   19.92 (+3.05%)
GE   80.51 (+3.67%)
F   14.91 (+2.40%)
DIS   115.87 (+2.04%)
AMC   15.87 (+2.32%)
PFE   49.73 (+0.89%)
PYPL   92.49 (+1.96%)
NFLX   203.86 (+2.00%)
S&P 500   4,305.58 (+3.12%)
DOW   34,111.17 (+2.97%)
QQQ   328.93 (+3.17%)
AAPL   165.73 (+3.92%)
MSFT   289.14 (+2.61%)
FB   222.80 (+5.08%)
GOOGL   2,447.47 (+4.30%)
AMZN   2,506.23 (+0.85%)
TSLA   943.62 (+3.78%)
NVDA   203.02 (+3.57%)
BABA   101.07 (+0.69%)
NIO   18.01 (+2.74%)
AMD   99.22 (+8.88%)
CGC   6.70 (+10.56%)
MU   73.72 (+3.45%)
T   19.92 (+3.05%)
GE   80.51 (+3.67%)
F   14.91 (+2.40%)
DIS   115.87 (+2.04%)
AMC   15.87 (+2.32%)
PFE   49.73 (+0.89%)
PYPL   92.49 (+1.96%)
NFLX   203.86 (+2.00%)
S&P 500   4,305.58 (+3.12%)
DOW   34,111.17 (+2.97%)
QQQ   328.93 (+3.17%)
AAPL   165.73 (+3.92%)
MSFT   289.14 (+2.61%)
FB   222.80 (+5.08%)
GOOGL   2,447.47 (+4.30%)
AMZN   2,506.23 (+0.85%)
TSLA   943.62 (+3.78%)
NVDA   203.02 (+3.57%)
BABA   101.07 (+0.69%)
NIO   18.01 (+2.74%)
AMD   99.22 (+8.88%)
CGC   6.70 (+10.56%)
MU   73.72 (+3.45%)
T   19.92 (+3.05%)
GE   80.51 (+3.67%)
F   14.91 (+2.40%)
DIS   115.87 (+2.04%)
AMC   15.87 (+2.32%)
PFE   49.73 (+0.89%)
PYPL   92.49 (+1.96%)
NFLX   203.86 (+2.00%)
S&P 500   4,305.58 (+3.12%)
DOW   34,111.17 (+2.97%)
QQQ   328.93 (+3.17%)
AAPL   165.73 (+3.92%)
MSFT   289.14 (+2.61%)
FB   222.80 (+5.08%)
GOOGL   2,447.47 (+4.30%)
AMZN   2,506.23 (+0.85%)
TSLA   943.62 (+3.78%)
NVDA   203.02 (+3.57%)
BABA   101.07 (+0.69%)
NIO   18.01 (+2.74%)
AMD   99.22 (+8.88%)
CGC   6.70 (+10.56%)
MU   73.72 (+3.45%)
T   19.92 (+3.05%)
GE   80.51 (+3.67%)
F   14.91 (+2.40%)
DIS   115.87 (+2.04%)
AMC   15.87 (+2.32%)
PFE   49.73 (+0.89%)
PYPL   92.49 (+1.96%)
NFLX   203.86 (+2.00%)

Markets steady after Fed announces interest rate increase

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Wall Street is off to a mixed start on Wednesday, May 4, and bond yields are rising as traders look ahead to an announcement later in the day on interest rates from the Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Markets are holding relatively steady after the Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision to raise interest rates by double the usual amount in a bid to fight inflation. The Fed also announced details of how it will start reducing its huge holdings of Treasury debt and mortgage-backed securities, a tool the Fed has used to help keep long-term interest rates low. Bond yields came a bit off their highs after the Fed released its latest policy statement Tuesday afternoon, and gold prices moved higher. Stock indexes bounced around, leaving the S&P 500 up 0.4% after briefly dipping into the red.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were mixed and bond yields rose Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. Oil prices rose as Europe moved toward banning Russian oil.

Crude oil prices rose 3.7% after Europe took a step closer to placing an embargo on Russian oil as that country continues its war against Ukraine. Any embargo could strain oil supplies and push prices still higher. Exxon Mobil rose 1.7%.

Technology stocks fell. Cloud services provider Akamai Technologies plunged 11.1% after reporting weak first-quarter earnings and revenue. Many companies in the sector have pricey stock values and therefore have more force in pushing the major indexes up or down.

Trading is mostly muted ahead of the Fed's statement. The central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark short-term rate by double the usual amount, half a percentage point, as it steps up its fight against inflation. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018.

"The economy is still really healthy, the consumer is quite healthy and earnings are positive overall," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial. "The Fed will hike rates knowing that the economy can withstand it and avoid a recession.”


The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 12:23 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75 points, or 0.2, to 33,205 and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.97% from 2.96% late Tuesday. It has been hovering near its highest levels since late 2018.

Tupperware slumped 33.8% after the direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics withdrew its financial forecast for the year following a highly disappointing first quarter. The company cited pressure from inflation, lockdowns in China and the conflict in Ukraine.

Chipmaker Skyworks Solutions fell 10.7% after giving investors a weak financial forecast as strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in China hurt production.

Lyft plunged 34% after the ride-hailing company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Several companies were rewarded for their results. Airbnb rose 1% after the short-stay home rentals company sharply narrowed its first-quarter loss and gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast. Starbucks jumped 5.9% after reporting surprisingly strong sales at stores that have been open at least a year, which is a key measure of health for retailers.

The Fed’s aggressive shift to raise interest rates comes as rising inflation puts more pressure on businesses and consumers. Higher costs for energy and other commodities have prompted many businesses to raise prices and issue cautious forecasts to their investors. Wall Street and economists are worried that higher prices on everything from food to gas and clothing will prompt a slowdown in consumer spending and crimp economic growth.

The worries have worsened with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on energy and key food commodity prices. China’s increasingly stricter lockdown measures because of rising COVID-19 cases have also added concerns about slower economic growth because of supply problems and shipping backlogs.

Wall Street is closely watching economic data for any signs that inflation might be easing. Consumer prices surged in March, but a measure of inflation that excludes food and energy had its smallest monthly rise since September. That was a welcome sign for investors and more of the same in the coming months cold temper inflation concerns.

“If we can get just a few more readings showing inflation slowing, that could be the match that sparks some confidence,” Detrick said.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lyft right now?

Before you consider Lyft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lyft wasn't on the list.

While Lyft currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lyft (LYFT)
2.4477 of 5 stars		$21.80-29.1%N/A-7.19Buy$59.46
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.