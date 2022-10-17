Maryland judge strikes down nation's first digital ad tax

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   269.35 (+3.30%)
AAPL   142.41 (+2.91%)
MSFT   237.53 (+3.92%)
META   134.04 (+5.74%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+3.53%)
AMZN   113.79 (+6.45%)
TSLA   219.35 (+7.01%)
NVDA   118.88 (+5.89%)
NIO   12.21 (+3.91%)
BABA   76.77 (+5.14%)
AMD   57.96 (+3.61%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.50 (+1.48%)
CGC   2.53 (+7.66%)
F   11.83 (+1.37%)
GE   68.63 (+1.57%)
DIS   97.33 (+3.05%)
AMC   6.36 (+6.00%)
PYPL   84.66 (+5.21%)
PFE   43.65 (+1.84%)
NFLX   245.10 (+6.57%)
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   269.35 (+3.30%)
AAPL   142.41 (+2.91%)
MSFT   237.53 (+3.92%)
META   134.04 (+5.74%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+3.53%)
AMZN   113.79 (+6.45%)
TSLA   219.35 (+7.01%)
NVDA   118.88 (+5.89%)
NIO   12.21 (+3.91%)
BABA   76.77 (+5.14%)
AMD   57.96 (+3.61%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.50 (+1.48%)
CGC   2.53 (+7.66%)
F   11.83 (+1.37%)
GE   68.63 (+1.57%)
DIS   97.33 (+3.05%)
AMC   6.36 (+6.00%)
PYPL   84.66 (+5.21%)
PFE   43.65 (+1.84%)
NFLX   245.10 (+6.57%)
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   269.35 (+3.30%)
AAPL   142.41 (+2.91%)
MSFT   237.53 (+3.92%)
META   134.04 (+5.74%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+3.53%)
AMZN   113.79 (+6.45%)
TSLA   219.35 (+7.01%)
NVDA   118.88 (+5.89%)
NIO   12.21 (+3.91%)
BABA   76.77 (+5.14%)
AMD   57.96 (+3.61%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.50 (+1.48%)
CGC   2.53 (+7.66%)
F   11.83 (+1.37%)
GE   68.63 (+1.57%)
DIS   97.33 (+3.05%)
AMC   6.36 (+6.00%)
PYPL   84.66 (+5.21%)
PFE   43.65 (+1.84%)
NFLX   245.10 (+6.57%)
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   269.35 (+3.30%)
AAPL   142.41 (+2.91%)
MSFT   237.53 (+3.92%)
META   134.04 (+5.74%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+3.53%)
AMZN   113.79 (+6.45%)
TSLA   219.35 (+7.01%)
NVDA   118.88 (+5.89%)
NIO   12.21 (+3.91%)
BABA   76.77 (+5.14%)
AMD   57.96 (+3.61%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.50 (+1.48%)
CGC   2.53 (+7.66%)
F   11.83 (+1.37%)
GE   68.63 (+1.57%)
DIS   97.33 (+3.05%)
AMC   6.36 (+6.00%)
PYPL   84.66 (+5.21%)
PFE   43.65 (+1.84%)
NFLX   245.10 (+6.57%)

Maryland judge strikes down nation's first digital ad tax

Mon., October 17, 2022 | Brian Witte, Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The nation's first tax on digital advertising was struck down as unconstitutional by a Maryland judge on Monday. It's a law that attorneys for Big Tech have contended unfairly targets companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon in a separate federal case against the same law.

Judge Alison Asti of Anne Arundel County Circuit Court said the Maryland law violates the U.S. Constitution's prohibition on state interference with interstate commerce. She also ruled that it violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discrimination against electronic commerce.

The state estimated the tax on digital advertising could raise about $250 million a year to help pay for a sweeping K-12 education measure to expand early childhood education, increase teacher salaries, boost college and career readiness and help struggling schools.

Raquel Coombs, a spokesperson for Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, said the attorney general's office is reviewing the decision to determine next steps. Comptroller Peter Franchot's office also is reviewing the decision, said spokesperson Susan O’Brien.

Verizon Media Inc. and Comcast challenged the law in the state’s court. The law also is being challenged in federal court by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Oral arguments in that case are scheduled for Nov. 29.

The Maryland law's fate in the courts is being closely watched by other states that have also weighed a similar tax for online ads.

The law was enacted last year by the Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, over the veto of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The law would have taxed revenue that the affected companies make on digital advertisements shown in Maryland.

The tax rate would have been 2.5% for businesses making more than $100 million in global gross annual revenue; 5% for companies making $1 billion or more; 7.5% for companies making $5 billion or more and 10% for companies making $15 billion or more.


Republican lawmakers cheered the judge’s ruling on Monday as “a huge win for Maryland’s small businesses who rely on affordable digital advertising to market their services.”

“This is a refreshing check on Maryland’s Democratic Supermajority who has no problem creating new, one-of-a-kind taxes that violate the First Amendment and tax Maryland’s job creators out of business,” said Sen. Bryan Simonaire, the Senate minority leader, and Sen. Justin Ready, the Senate minority whip, in a joint statement.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.