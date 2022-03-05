S&P 500   4,328.87
DOW   33,614.80
QQQ   337.30
3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now  
3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine
Live updates: Ukraine says southeast evacuations halted
Anti-money-laundering body puts UAE on global 'gray' list
Live updates: France works to secure Ukraine nuclear sites
Live updates: Aeroflot to halt international flights
S&P 500   4,328.87
DOW   33,614.80
QQQ   337.30
3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now  
3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine
Live updates: Ukraine says southeast evacuations halted
Anti-money-laundering body puts UAE on global 'gray' list
Live updates: France works to secure Ukraine nuclear sites
Live updates: Aeroflot to halt international flights
S&P 500   4,328.87
DOW   33,614.80
QQQ   337.30
3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now  
3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine
Live updates: Ukraine says southeast evacuations halted
Anti-money-laundering body puts UAE on global 'gray' list
Live updates: France works to secure Ukraine nuclear sites
Live updates: Aeroflot to halt international flights
S&P 500   4,328.87
DOW   33,614.80
QQQ   337.30
3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now  
3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine
Live updates: Ukraine says southeast evacuations halted
Anti-money-laundering body puts UAE on global 'gray' list
Live updates: France works to secure Ukraine nuclear sites
Live updates: Aeroflot to halt international flights

Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this July 5, 2018 photo, women wearing traditional head dresses wait to greet Visa cardholders who won trips to the 2018 soccer World Cup, at the Marriott Novy Arbat Hotel, taken over by visa for the duration of the World Cup in Moscow, Russia. Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the latest blow to the country's financial system after its invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday, in the latest blow to the country's financial system after its invasion of Ukraine.

Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any card issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs.

“We don't take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement, adding that it made the move after discussions with customers, partners and governments.

Visa said it's working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.

"We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly said in a statement.

The suspensions are a follow-up to more limited moves earlier in the week to block financial institutions from the networks that serve as arteries for the payments system. Russian people have already been hit hard by heavy sanctions and financial penalties imposed by the U.S. government and others.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, the value of the Russian currency, the ruble, has plunged by more than a third to a record low. That's pushing up inflation for Russian households, and all the fear has helped cause some tremendously long lines at ATMs.

Many other companies around the world have also made moves to increase the financial pressure on Russia and its people because of its attack on Ukraine. Some are selling their stakes in Russian companies, such as energy giant BP, while others like Harley-Davidson halted product shipments to the country.

"This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values," Visa's Kelly said.

Should you invest $1,000 in BP right now?

Before you consider BP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BP wasn't on the list.

While BP currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Visa (V)3.4$200.29-3.3%0.75%33.16Buy$269.30
BP (BP)2.6$28.01-2.5%4.61%12.56Hold$33.95
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.