Mattel wins back rights for Disney Frozen, princess products

S&P 500   4,430.66 (+1.70%)
DOW   34,601.72 (+0.89%)
QQQ   353.17 (+2.34%)
AAPL   162.88 (+1.94%)
MSFT   301.98 (+4.68%)
FB   303.08 (+0.98%)
GOOGL   2,636.82 (+3.86%)
AMZN   2,844.03 (+1.58%)
TSLA   961.21 (+4.66%)
NVDA   235.85 (+5.65%)
BABA   115.67 (-2.91%)
NIO   23.81 (+0.08%)
AMD   114.95 (+3.44%)
CGC   7.49 (+1.77%)
MU   83.72 (+3.72%)
GE   90.95 (-0.18%)
T   24.59 (-7.14%)
F   20.45 (+2.35%)
DIS   136.64 (+0.10%)
AMC   17.54 (+9.49%)
PFE   53.11 (+1.08%)
ACB   4.20 (-0.24%)
BA   198.88 (-2.56%)
S&P 500   4,430.66 (+1.70%)
DOW   34,601.72 (+0.89%)
QQQ   353.17 (+2.34%)
AAPL   162.88 (+1.94%)
MSFT   301.98 (+4.68%)
FB   303.08 (+0.98%)
GOOGL   2,636.82 (+3.86%)
AMZN   2,844.03 (+1.58%)
TSLA   961.21 (+4.66%)
NVDA   235.85 (+5.65%)
BABA   115.67 (-2.91%)
NIO   23.81 (+0.08%)
AMD   114.95 (+3.44%)
CGC   7.49 (+1.77%)
MU   83.72 (+3.72%)
GE   90.95 (-0.18%)
T   24.59 (-7.14%)
F   20.45 (+2.35%)
DIS   136.64 (+0.10%)
AMC   17.54 (+9.49%)
PFE   53.11 (+1.08%)
ACB   4.20 (-0.24%)
BA   198.88 (-2.56%)
S&P 500   4,430.66 (+1.70%)
DOW   34,601.72 (+0.89%)
QQQ   353.17 (+2.34%)
AAPL   162.88 (+1.94%)
MSFT   301.98 (+4.68%)
FB   303.08 (+0.98%)
GOOGL   2,636.82 (+3.86%)
AMZN   2,844.03 (+1.58%)
TSLA   961.21 (+4.66%)
NVDA   235.85 (+5.65%)
BABA   115.67 (-2.91%)
NIO   23.81 (+0.08%)
AMD   114.95 (+3.44%)
CGC   7.49 (+1.77%)
MU   83.72 (+3.72%)
GE   90.95 (-0.18%)
T   24.59 (-7.14%)
F   20.45 (+2.35%)
DIS   136.64 (+0.10%)
AMC   17.54 (+9.49%)
PFE   53.11 (+1.08%)
ACB   4.20 (-0.24%)
BA   198.88 (-2.56%)
S&P 500   4,430.66 (+1.70%)
DOW   34,601.72 (+0.89%)
QQQ   353.17 (+2.34%)
AAPL   162.88 (+1.94%)
MSFT   301.98 (+4.68%)
FB   303.08 (+0.98%)
GOOGL   2,636.82 (+3.86%)
AMZN   2,844.03 (+1.58%)
TSLA   961.21 (+4.66%)
NVDA   235.85 (+5.65%)
BABA   115.67 (-2.91%)
NIO   23.81 (+0.08%)
AMD   114.95 (+3.44%)
CGC   7.49 (+1.77%)
MU   83.72 (+3.72%)
GE   90.95 (-0.18%)
T   24.59 (-7.14%)
F   20.45 (+2.35%)
DIS   136.64 (+0.10%)
AMC   17.54 (+9.49%)
PFE   53.11 (+1.08%)
ACB   4.20 (-0.24%)
BA   198.88 (-2.56%)

Mattel wins back rights for Disney Frozen, princess products

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Toy company Mattel has won back the licensing rights for Disney's princess and “Frozen" franchises.

The reunion comes after Hasbro bested the rights for the “Frozen" and princess products away from Mattel in 2014. Disney released “Frozen” in movie theaters in November 2013, and it became an instant success. “Frozen" and the sequel, “Frozen II," are in the top 20 highest grossing films of all time.

The new multiyear global deal between Disney and Mattel will allow Mattel to develop lines of toys for Disney consumer products, games and publishing, including fashion dolls, small dolls, and figures.

Mattel will develop dolls based on Disney Princess including Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Brave, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Mulan, Pocahontas, The Princess and the Frog, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Tangled, Disney Frozen, The Little Mermaid Live Action, Moana D+ Series, Tiana D+ Series, Aladdin Live Action, Beauty & the Beast Live Action, Cinderella Live Action, and Mulan Live Action.

“By furthering our longstanding relationship with Mattel, we look forward to expanding the worlds of Disney Princess and Frozen, introducing an innovative new era of these beloved franchises through captivating products and play opportunities,” Stephanie Young, president of Disney consumer products, games and publishing, said in a statement.

The products are expected to launch at retailers worldwide at the start of next year.

Mattel Inc. has an existing licensing arrangement with Disney for Pixar Animation Studio’s Toy Story and Cars franchises, and recently announced a global licensing deal for Lightyear.

Shares of Mattel climbed 9% in midday trading on Wednesday.

Should you invest $1,000 in Walt Disney right now?

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Mattel (MAT)2.4$21.07+7.4%N/A9.12Buy$26.85
Walt Disney (DIS)2.7$136.64+0.1%N/A125.36Buy$198.58
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.