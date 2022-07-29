Maximize Your Exercise with This Budget-Friendly Smartwatch





You work hard breaking a mental sweat every day, but it's crucial that entrepreneurs break a physical sweat, too. There are many benefits of working out for entrepreneurs, and if you want to get the most out of your exercise, you could use a little help.

No, we're not talking about an expensive personal trainer or even an expensive fitness watch like a Fitbit or Apple Watch. You can get similar metrics and performance monitoring for far less money with the C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch. For a limited time, it's on sale for just $34.99, 84 percent less than the $219 retail price.

With a store rating of 4.5/5 stars, the C-MAX offers health monitoring, push notifications, media management, and more all on a 1.69" full-color touchscreen display that wears comfortably on your wrist. Thanks to notifications, you'll never miss a call, chat, or text when you're working out, plus you can easily control your music or audiobook playback as you work. You can check the weather with one quick swipe — no worries if it's raining, the C-MAX is IP67 waterproof.

Most importantly, the C-MAX allows you to track your sleep, fitness, and health vitals all from your wrist. You can track your heart rate and blood pressure during high-performance moments, analyze your sleep, and track your steps and distance traveled to help you reach new fitness goals. It's just like a more expensive fitness watch, only for a fraction of the price.

Invest in your health with a fitness smartwatch that will support you through all of your daily activities. Right now, you can get the C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch for just $34.99 (reg. $219). It's available in black, teal, rose gold, and pink. Take advantage of this limited-time offer while it lasts.

Prices subject to change.

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.