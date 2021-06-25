May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump

People walk outside a Sephora store in New York on Friday, May 7, 2021. The beauty retailer recently announced a commitment to devote at least 15% of its store shelves to Black-owned brands. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
A customer wears a mask as she waits to get a receipt at a register in a Target store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23, 2021. Retail sales fell in May, dragged down by a decline in auto sales, likely due to fewer cars being made amid a pandemic-related shortage of chips. Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday, June 15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the Staten Island borough of New York. One of the nation’s largest union is aiming to unionize Amazon workers. Representatives from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents 1.4 million workers, voted on Thursday, June 24, 2021, to make organizing Amazon workers a priority. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
A customer wears a mask as she waits to get a receipt at a register in Target store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23, 2021. Consumer spending was flat in May while incomes dropped for a second month as the impact of the government’s individual impact payments waned. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer spending was flat in May with incomes dropping for a second month as the impact of the government's pandemic stimulus payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain of 0.4%.
Consumer spending was unchanged in May, a marked slowdown following gains of 0.9% in April and a 5% surge in March that had been fueled by distribution of payments of up to $1,400 per individual from a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, the Commerce Department reported Friday.
With those payments winding down, incomes fell by 2% in May after an even bigger drop of 13.1% in April.
Inflation tied to a gauge of consumer spending that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 0.4% in May and is up 3.9% over the past 12 months, well above the Fed's 2% target for annual price increases.
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?7 Reddit Stocks That Have a Chance to Be Special
As a conservative investor, I have a grudging admiration for the small army of retail traders that are making their dreams come true. I’m talking, of course, about the group of day traders who have made a habit of finding low-priced stocks (particularly those with high short interest) and attempting to send them “to the moon.”
They are called meme stocks, casino stocks, or Reddit stocks (named for the website where some of these traders congregate). It all means the same thing. And as much as I say I admire the traders who have profited from these stocks, I do it from a safe distance.
Many of these stocks were penny stocks. And they were penny stocks for a reason. No amount of speculative rocket fuel is going to change that. But if you look at some of these stocks as objectively as possible, there may be hope.
And in this special presentation, we’re going to look at seven Reddit stocks that might just have a chance to have a life beyond this current mania phase.
View the "7 Reddit Stocks That Have a Chance to Be Special"
.