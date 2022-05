May Continues With a Barrage of Economic Data

The last full week of May will bring plenty of economic data, with investors eyeing a mid-week update from the Fed as well as an inflation report. Earnings season is dwindling, though there are still plenty of notable names on the docket. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Alibaba (BABA), American Eagle (AEO), Big Lots (BIG), Costco (COST), Nordstrom (JWN), Petco (WOOF), Snowflake (SNOW), Toll Brothers (TOL), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Urban Outfitters (URBN), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), and Zoom Video (ZM) are all announcing their quarterly results.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, May 23 starts off slow, with no economic data scheduled.

Tuesday, May 24 will bring new home sales data, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), and the services PMI.

Wednesday, May 25, durable goods orders are due out, as well as the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.

Pending home sales and gross domestic product (GDP) data are due out on Thursday, May 26, along with the regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims.

Friday, May 27, the PCE price index and core PCE price index are on tap, as well as goods trade balance, consumer spending data, and the Michigan consumer sentiment index. The 5-year inflation expectation data is also slated to release.

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm. MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.