McAfee, GameStop rise; AnaptysBio, Soleno fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
McAfee Corp., up $2.68 to $23.87.
The security software company is selling its enterprise business for $4 billion.
GameStop Corp., up $56.76 to $194.50.
The video game retailer named an activist investor to lead company efforts to push more of its business online.
Athene Holding Ltd., up $2.92 to $51.80.
Investment management company Apollo Global Management is buying the annuity and retirement services company.
Soleno Therapeutics Inc., down $1.31 to $1.38.
The biotechnology company’s potential treatment for the genetic disorder Prader-Willi Syndrome needs further study before receiving a U.S. regulatory review.
AnaptysBio Inc., down $9.96 to $19.51.
The company’s potential treatment for skin condition palmoplantar pustulosis failed to meet a key goal in a study.
Walt Disney Co., up $11.92 to $201.91.
The entertainment company's California theme parks could reopen at 15% capacity in April, according to media reports.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 60 cents to $12.38.
The price of oil edged lower and weighed down energy company stocks.
Citigroup Inc., up $1.99 to $72.22.
Bank stocks gained ground as bond yields rose, which allows banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Low-Priced Dividend Stocks Under $10
The recent trading activity surrounding low-priced stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) is a reminder to investors of the high-risk nature involved with these stocks. Often when a stock trades for under $10 (also termed a penny stock), it is trading that low for a reason. The company may not be profitable, or in the case of GameStop, it finds itself with a business model that no longer fits with consumer trends.
But that’s not always the case. It is possible to find low-priced stocks, even penny stocks, that offer great value. This is particularly true if the stock offers investors a dividend. Dividend-earning stocks are a diversification source for a consumer’s portfolio, particularly if the dividend gets reinvested. It’s literally like paying yourself for owning the stock.
And the stocks in this presentation look ready also to deliver some additional stock price growth that can increase your total return.
View the "7 Low-Priced Dividend Stocks Under $10".