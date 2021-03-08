S&P 500   3,821.35 (-0.54%)
DOW   31,802.44 (+0.97%)
QQQ   299.94 (-2.83%)
AAPL   116.36 (-4.17%)
MSFT   227.39 (-1.82%)
FB   255.31 (-3.39%)
GOOGL   2,007.50 (-4.27%)
TSLA   563.00 (-5.84%)
AMZN   2,951.95 (-1.62%)
NVDA   463.73 (-6.97%)
BABA   226.69 (-3.08%)
CGC   30.86 (-0.99%)
GE   14.17 (+4.19%)
MU   85.05 (-4.36%)
NIO   35.21 (-7.61%)
AMD   73.96 (-5.81%)
T   29.99 (+1.25%)
F   12.65 (+3.10%)
ACB   9.61 (+0.10%)
DIS   201.91 (+6.27%)
BA   224.03 (+0.36%)
NFLX   493.33 (-4.47%)
PFE   34.35 (-0.12%)
McAfee, GameStop rise; AnaptysBio, Soleno fall

Monday, March 8, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

McAfee Corp., up $2.68 to $23.87.

The security software company is selling its enterprise business for $4 billion.

GameStop Corp., up $56.76 to $194.50.

The video game retailer named an activist investor to lead company efforts to push more of its business online.

Athene Holding Ltd., up $2.92 to $51.80.

Investment management company Apollo Global Management is buying the annuity and retirement services company.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc., down $1.31 to $1.38.

The biotechnology company’s potential treatment for the genetic disorder Prader-Willi Syndrome needs further study before receiving a U.S. regulatory review.

AnaptysBio Inc., down $9.96 to $19.51.

The company’s potential treatment for skin condition palmoplantar pustulosis failed to meet a key goal in a study.

Walt Disney Co., up $11.92 to $201.91.

The entertainment company's California theme parks could reopen at 15% capacity in April, according to media reports.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 60 cents to $12.38.

The price of oil edged lower and weighed down energy company stocks.

Citigroup Inc., up $1.99 to $72.22.

Bank stocks gained ground as bond yields rose, which allows banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

