McCormick recalls some seasonings due to salmonella concern





McCormick & Co. is voluntarily recalling some seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination.

The company said this week that it's recalling McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to the recalled products. McCormick said that the potential risk was brought to its attention by the Food and Drug Administration during routine testing.

The products were shipped between June 20 and July 21 to 32 states, Bermuda and Canada.

McCormick said that consumers should dispose of the recalled products and their containers. The company can be reached at 1-800-635-2867 weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT for a replacement or full refund, and with general questions.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

There are two narratives that are getting conflated when it comes to inflation. The first is whether or not inflation is occurring. And the second is whether inflation will get out of control.To the first point, the clear answer is absolutely. There are price increases in everything from commodities to semiconductor chips. And even though lumber prices have gone down it’s a good bet that many consumers will put off their deck projects for another day.And, of course, inflation numbers tend to strip out gas and groceries – but those are precisely the areas where consumers feel inflation the most. Inflation is real.But is this just “transitory” as many analysts and the Fed itself claim? Or is it only the beginning of something much worse? The answer to those questions is probably above our pay grade.As an investor, the inflation narrative only changes where you allocate your investment dollars. And for the most part, you’re probably only looking at a small percentage of your portfolio.However, the first rule of investing is to not lose money so it’s important to identify companies that can provide a hedge against inflation – transitory or otherwise.That’s the focus of this special presentation. Right now there are many strong companies that benefit when inflation is on the rise.