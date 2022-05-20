McDonald's Agrees to Terms of Sale for Russian Business

S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.20 (-0.48%)
AAPL   137.12 (-0.17%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.33 (+1.07%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.56 (-2.73%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.41 (-3.37%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.42 (+1.04%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.14 (-7.19%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.20 (-0.48%)
AAPL   137.12 (-0.17%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.33 (+1.07%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.56 (-2.73%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.41 (-3.37%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.42 (+1.04%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.14 (-7.19%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.20 (-0.48%)
AAPL   137.12 (-0.17%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.33 (+1.07%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.56 (-2.73%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.41 (-3.37%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.42 (+1.04%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.14 (-7.19%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.20 (-0.48%)
AAPL   137.12 (-0.17%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.33 (+1.07%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.56 (-2.73%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.41 (-3.37%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.42 (+1.04%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.14 (-7.19%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)

McDonald's Agrees to Terms of Sale for Russian Business

Thursday, May 19, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) "Golden Arches" are leaving Russia. The blue-chip fast food giant is selling its business to its current licensee in the market, Alexander Govor. Financial terms of the sale were not released, though McDonald's said it expects a record noncash charge of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion. Govor will acquire all existing locations in Russia, and rebrand them under a new name.

McDonald's stock is trading 0.2% lower following the announcement, last seen at $230.03. Clinging to a 0.3% year-over-year lead, MCD still sits nearly 14% below its 2022 breakeven mark. Despite the lackluster price action, the shares remain off their March 10 12-month low of $217.67, when MCD -- alongside sector peer PepsiCo (PEP) -- was contemplating suspending its operation in Russia in response to the country's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Options traders have favored bearish bets in recent weeks, with MCD's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.97 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) standing higher than all other readings from the past year. Echoing this, the equity's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.27 stands higher than 85% of readings from the last 12 months, indicating a clear put-biased amongst short-term options traders.

However, McDonald's stock ranks low on the Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS), with a score of just 23 out of 100. This means the security has consistently realized lower volatility than its options have priced in, making it a potential premium-selling candidate

 


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.