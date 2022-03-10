McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Flee Russia

S&P 500   4,234.34 (-1.02%)
DOW   32,996.15 (-0.87%)
QQQ   329.58 (-1.61%)
AAPL   158.45 (-2.76%)
MSFT   283.59 (-1.70%)
FB   195.02 (-1.75%)
GOOGL   2,650.77 (-0.66%)
AMZN   2,930.77 (+5.21%)
TSLA   845.98 (-1.51%)
NVDA   223.64 (-2.82%)
BABA   92.79 (-8.06%)
NIO   18.41 (-8.73%)
AMD   107.43 (-3.26%)
CGC   6.25 (-6.30%)
MU   76.35 (-3.89%)
GE   89.48 (-1.94%)
T   23.17 (-0.39%)
F   16.16 (-1.28%)
DIS   132.42 (-0.92%)
AMC   15.56 (-0.95%)
PFE   48.21 (-1.11%)
PYPL   97.63 (-2.58%)
BA   177.97 (-0.33%)
S&P 500   4,234.34 (-1.02%)
DOW   32,996.15 (-0.87%)
QQQ   329.58 (-1.61%)
AAPL   158.45 (-2.76%)
MSFT   283.59 (-1.70%)
FB   195.02 (-1.75%)
GOOGL   2,650.77 (-0.66%)
AMZN   2,930.77 (+5.21%)
TSLA   845.98 (-1.51%)
NVDA   223.64 (-2.82%)
BABA   92.79 (-8.06%)
NIO   18.41 (-8.73%)
AMD   107.43 (-3.26%)
CGC   6.25 (-6.30%)
MU   76.35 (-3.89%)
GE   89.48 (-1.94%)
T   23.17 (-0.39%)
F   16.16 (-1.28%)
DIS   132.42 (-0.92%)
AMC   15.56 (-0.95%)
PFE   48.21 (-1.11%)
PYPL   97.63 (-2.58%)
BA   177.97 (-0.33%)
S&P 500   4,234.34 (-1.02%)
DOW   32,996.15 (-0.87%)
QQQ   329.58 (-1.61%)
AAPL   158.45 (-2.76%)
MSFT   283.59 (-1.70%)
FB   195.02 (-1.75%)
GOOGL   2,650.77 (-0.66%)
AMZN   2,930.77 (+5.21%)
TSLA   845.98 (-1.51%)
NVDA   223.64 (-2.82%)
BABA   92.79 (-8.06%)
NIO   18.41 (-8.73%)
AMD   107.43 (-3.26%)
CGC   6.25 (-6.30%)
MU   76.35 (-3.89%)
GE   89.48 (-1.94%)
T   23.17 (-0.39%)
F   16.16 (-1.28%)
DIS   132.42 (-0.92%)
AMC   15.56 (-0.95%)
PFE   48.21 (-1.11%)
PYPL   97.63 (-2.58%)
BA   177.97 (-0.33%)
S&P 500   4,234.34 (-1.02%)
DOW   32,996.15 (-0.87%)
QQQ   329.58 (-1.61%)
AAPL   158.45 (-2.76%)
MSFT   283.59 (-1.70%)
FB   195.02 (-1.75%)
GOOGL   2,650.77 (-0.66%)
AMZN   2,930.77 (+5.21%)
TSLA   845.98 (-1.51%)
NVDA   223.64 (-2.82%)
BABA   92.79 (-8.06%)
NIO   18.41 (-8.73%)
AMD   107.43 (-3.26%)
CGC   6.25 (-6.30%)
MU   76.35 (-3.89%)
GE   89.48 (-1.94%)
T   23.17 (-0.39%)
F   16.16 (-1.28%)
DIS   132.42 (-0.92%)
AMC   15.56 (-0.95%)
PFE   48.21 (-1.11%)
PYPL   97.63 (-2.58%)
BA   177.97 (-0.33%)

McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Flee Russia

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | ValueWalk

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have announced they will stop operating in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, adding to a list of big global names in different sectors that have pulled out of this market.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Pressure

As reported by CNN Business, McDonald’s and Coca Cola have decided to stop selling their products in Russia after criticism on social media about these and other companies’ silence —among them PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP)— about matters in the region.

Both McDonald’s and PepsiCo were the targets of angry users on Twitter who used boycott hashtags to exert pressure.

A call-out also came via New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who had emailed companies within the New York State Common Retirement Fund asking them and other firms to cease operations in Russia.

DiNapoli said in a statement: “Companies like McDonald's and PepsiCo, which have a large footprint in Russia, need to consider whether doing business in Russia is worth the risk during this extraordinarily volatile time.”

Significance

After feeling the pressure, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement, “McDonald's has decided to temporarily close all our restaurants in Russia and pause all operations in the market.”

An investor document revealed that the fast-food chain had 847 locations in the country by December last year, 84% operated by the company —most of them are operated under a franchise model in the rest of the world.

All 955 McDonald's locations in both Russia and Ukraine accounted for 9% of the company’s revenue last year, according to the same document.

"In Russia, we employ 62,000 people who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald's brand to serve their communities. We work with hundreds of local, Russian suppliers and partners who produce the food for our menu and support our brand,” Kempczinski.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s CEO also announced the company would cease operations in Russia by saying, “Our licensed partner has agreed to immediately pause store operations and will provide support to the nearly 2,000 [employees] in Russia who depend on Starbucks for their livelihood.”


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
McDonald's (MCD)3.6$219.07-1.5%2.52%21.82Buy$279.37
Coca-Cola (KO)3.2$58.16-1.4%2.89%25.73Buy$65.53
PepsiCo (PEP)2.6$154.97-1.5%2.77%28.23Buy$171.67
Starbucks (SBUX)3.6$86.35-1.4%2.27%23.27Buy$116.96
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.