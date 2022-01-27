McDonald's ends 2021 strong, but rising costs ding profit

S&P 500   4,406.51 (+1.30%)
DOW   34,669.27 (+1.47%)
QQQ   348.70 (+1.20%)
AAPL   162.89 (+2.00%)
MSFT   305.31 (+2.90%)
FB   301.22 (+2.24%)
GOOGL   2,637.95 (+2.06%)
AMZN   2,865.32 (+3.16%)
TSLA   870.01 (-7.19%)
NVDA   224.08 (-1.60%)
BABA   114.36 (+0.87%)
NIO   21.95 (-3.13%)
AMD   106.76 (-3.57%)
CGC   7.04 (-2.63%)
MU   81.03 (-1.15%)
GE   90.31 (+1.11%)
T   24.27 (+0.08%)
F   19.98 (+0.35%)
DIS   137.77 (+3.12%)
AMC   15.33 (-3.83%)
PFE   54.18 (+2.21%)
ACB   3.92 (-3.45%)
BA   195.19 (+0.47%)
S&P 500   4,406.51 (+1.30%)
DOW   34,669.27 (+1.47%)
QQQ   348.70 (+1.20%)
AAPL   162.89 (+2.00%)
MSFT   305.31 (+2.90%)
FB   301.22 (+2.24%)
GOOGL   2,637.95 (+2.06%)
AMZN   2,865.32 (+3.16%)
TSLA   870.01 (-7.19%)
NVDA   224.08 (-1.60%)
BABA   114.36 (+0.87%)
NIO   21.95 (-3.13%)
AMD   106.76 (-3.57%)
CGC   7.04 (-2.63%)
MU   81.03 (-1.15%)
GE   90.31 (+1.11%)
T   24.27 (+0.08%)
F   19.98 (+0.35%)
DIS   137.77 (+3.12%)
AMC   15.33 (-3.83%)
PFE   54.18 (+2.21%)
ACB   3.92 (-3.45%)
BA   195.19 (+0.47%)
S&P 500   4,406.51 (+1.30%)
DOW   34,669.27 (+1.47%)
QQQ   348.70 (+1.20%)
AAPL   162.89 (+2.00%)
MSFT   305.31 (+2.90%)
FB   301.22 (+2.24%)
GOOGL   2,637.95 (+2.06%)
AMZN   2,865.32 (+3.16%)
TSLA   870.01 (-7.19%)
NVDA   224.08 (-1.60%)
BABA   114.36 (+0.87%)
NIO   21.95 (-3.13%)
AMD   106.76 (-3.57%)
CGC   7.04 (-2.63%)
MU   81.03 (-1.15%)
GE   90.31 (+1.11%)
T   24.27 (+0.08%)
F   19.98 (+0.35%)
DIS   137.77 (+3.12%)
AMC   15.33 (-3.83%)
PFE   54.18 (+2.21%)
ACB   3.92 (-3.45%)
BA   195.19 (+0.47%)
S&P 500   4,406.51 (+1.30%)
DOW   34,669.27 (+1.47%)
QQQ   348.70 (+1.20%)
AAPL   162.89 (+2.00%)
MSFT   305.31 (+2.90%)
FB   301.22 (+2.24%)
GOOGL   2,637.95 (+2.06%)
AMZN   2,865.32 (+3.16%)
TSLA   870.01 (-7.19%)
NVDA   224.08 (-1.60%)
BABA   114.36 (+0.87%)
NIO   21.95 (-3.13%)
AMD   106.76 (-3.57%)
CGC   7.04 (-2.63%)
MU   81.03 (-1.15%)
GE   90.31 (+1.11%)
T   24.27 (+0.08%)
F   19.98 (+0.35%)
DIS   137.77 (+3.12%)
AMC   15.33 (-3.83%)
PFE   54.18 (+2.21%)
ACB   3.92 (-3.45%)
BA   195.19 (+0.47%)

McDonald's ends 2021 strong, but rising costs ding profit

Thursday, January 27, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer


This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s ended 2021 on a high note, with U.S. customers spending more and fewer restaurant closures in Europe. The burger giant said Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, that global same-store sales rose 12.3% for the quarter. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

McDonald’s ended 2021 on a high note with U.S. customers spending more and fewer restaurant closures in Europe from coronavirus restrictions.

But higher costs for food and labor weighed on profits, and the company said it expects that pressure to continue this year. McDonald’s reported adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share, 11 cents short of Wall Street expectations, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Global same-store sales __ or sales at restaurants open at least a year __ rose 12.3% in the quarter, the Chicago burger giant said Thursday. That's better than the 10.5% increase that Wall Street was expecting.

In the U.S., same-store sales rose 7.5% as limited-time products like the McRib and new options like a revamped chicken sandwich drew customers despite higher menu prices. McDonald's said U.S. prices climbed just over 6% in 2021.

A rapidly growing U.S. loyalty program also help draw in customers. My McDonald's Rewards, which launched nationwide in July, now has 21 million active members, the company said.

Revenue rose 13% to $6.01 billion, which was just shy of Wall Street expectations, with sales crimped by coronavirus restrictions in Australia and China.

McDonald's was stung by rising prices and higher labor costs.

U.S. costs for food and paper products rose 4% in 2021, and 3% internationally in 2021, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said. Those costs are expected to double globally in 2022, with inflation more pronounced in the first half of the year, he said.

“We certainly don’t expect it to wipe away what we gained either in 2021 or prior to that," Ozan said Thursday in a conference call with investors. "But it certainly will pressure both margins and cash flow,”

McDonald's raised hourly pay for 36,000 U.S. employees at its company-owned restaurants last year. Franchisees own 93% of McDonald's 40,000 restaurants worldwide, but several thousand stores are owned by McDonald's.

The company said in May it would raise average hourly wages by 10% to $13 per hour, rising to $15 per hour by 2024. Entry-level workers now make at least $11 per hour.

McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said competitive pay has helped McDonald's keep its restaurants open. At the U.S. peak of the omicron variant wave in mid-December, around 10% of restaurants were operating with limited hours. That has dropped to 1%, Kempczinski said.

McDonald’s also paid out higher incentive compensation after the company topped internal 2021 forecasts.

Shares of McDonald's, which hit an all-time high earlier this month after a 20% gain over the past year, were essentially flat Thursday.

Should you invest $1,000 in McDonald's right now?

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.