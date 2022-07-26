50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,966.84
DOW   31,990.04
QQQ   300.27
What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Taking a Look at Nvidia's Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
Russia to cut gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity
EU struggles with how to cut off reliance on Russian gas
S&P 500   3,966.84
DOW   31,990.04
QQQ   300.27
What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Taking a Look at Nvidia's Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
Russia to cut gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity
EU struggles with how to cut off reliance on Russian gas
S&P 500   3,966.84
DOW   31,990.04
QQQ   300.27
What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Taking a Look at Nvidia's Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
Russia to cut gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity
EU struggles with how to cut off reliance on Russian gas
S&P 500   3,966.84
DOW   31,990.04
QQQ   300.27
What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Taking a Look at Nvidia's Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
Russia to cut gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity
EU struggles with how to cut off reliance on Russian gas

McDonald's reports lower Q2 sales, charges weigh down profit

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer


A sign is shown in front of an McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The Chicago-based company said, Tuesday, July 26, it had net income of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.55 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

McDonald’s sales fell short of expectations in the second quarter, a sign that inflation and menu price increases could be taking a toll on U.S. demand.

The Chicago burger giant said its revenue fell 3% to $5.72 billion in the April-June period. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $5.8 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

McDonald’s said same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, were up nearly 10% worldwide. That was higher than the 6.8% that analysts had expected.

U.S. same-store sales were up 3.7%. Earlier this spring, McDonald's said it was starting to see some consumers trade down to lower-priced items or order fewer items at a time.

McDonald’s said its earnings fell 46% to $1.19 billion. That included $1.2 billion in charges related to the sale of its 850 stores in Russia.

McDonald’s temporarily closed its Russian stores in March but continued paying its 62,000 employees. In mid-May, McDonald’s sold its Russian restaurants to a McDonald’s licensee who operates 25 restaurants in Siberia. The restaurants began reopening last month under a new name: Vkusno-i Tochka (Tasty-period).

Excluding one-time items, McDonald's earned $2.55 per share. That was ahead of Wall Street’s forecast of $2.45 per share.

McDonald's shares were up slightly in premarket trading.


7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.



View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.