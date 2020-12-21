McDonald's sells 'Spam burger' with cookie crumbs in China

In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, a man smokes outside a McDonald's restaurant in Beijing, China. McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
BEIJING (AP) — McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.
Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in the populous and intensely competitive market.
This is undoubtedly one of them.
“I thought it was delicious,” said a comment signed Feifei Mao Enthusiast on the Sina Weibo microblog service. “Is that because I love McDonald’s too deeply? Or is something wrong with my taste?"
The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormell Foods LLC, and Mondelez International's Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise.
McDonald’s Corp. said the sandwich was part of a series of “members only” promotions to be released on Mondays in China.
“There is no need to release unnecessary products,” said a comment left on the company’s microblog account. It received more than 2,000 “likes.”
McDonald’s said it planned to sell no more than 400,000 of the “Lunchmeat Burgers." It wasn’t clear how many have been sold or how many people who flooded social media with scathing comments had eaten one.
“When you hate someone but have to invite him to dinner, you can ask him to eat McDonald’s Oreo lunchmeat burger,” said a separate comment on Sina Weibo.
Restaurant Stocks That Still Look Tasty As the Economy Reopens
As part of our national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, many Americans considered it their patriotic, if not moral, duty to support the restaurant industry. And while many consumers were intensely focused on their small, local restaurants, the national chains were still open for business during this time.
And the reality is that the national chains are going to be the most adaptable to whatever pace of economic recovery we see. Hopes for a “V” shaped recovery have pretty much gone out the window. The new model suggests a stair-step recovery may be the best-case scenario.
The worst case scenario for the restaurant industry will be one where different regions of the country are subject to rolling lockdowns. In a business with notoriously low margins, an open/close, open/close recovery would be disastrous.
It’s one reason why I’m not sure I would be diving into restaurant stocks right now. But the same was being said of airline stocks and cruise line stocks. And sure enough, discount investors have been trying to invest in these stocks.
But as all 50 states have now re-opened in some fashion, it’s not unlikely that restaurant stocks are drawing attention from investors. We’ve put together this presentation that highlights seven restaurant stocks that you should consider looking at if you want to dive into this sector.
View the "Restaurant Stocks That Still Look Tasty As the Economy Reopens".