S&P 500   3,911.25 (-2.10%)
DOW   33,296.56 (-1.97%)
QQQ   279.11 (-2.58%)
AAPL   138.82 (-3.07%)
MSFT   250.95 (-2.44%)
META   117.00 (-3.77%)
GOOGL   91.88 (-3.36%)
AMZN   89.01 (-2.81%)
TSLA   159.00 (+1.40%)
NVDA   168.83 (-4.48%)
NIO   12.02 (-0.66%)
BABA   89.83 (-1.19%)
AMD   66.81 (-3.08%)
T   18.64 (-1.38%)
MU   52.41 (-3.99%)
CGC   2.67 (-5.99%)
F   13.13 (-2.60%)
GE   80.04 (-1.76%)
DIS   91.66 (-2.64%)
AMC   5.62 (-2.26%)
PFE   53.64 (-1.54%)
PYPL   70.12 (-3.46%)
NFLX   293.81 (-7.56%)
McDonald's Stock Has a Big Two Weeks Ahead

Wed., December 14, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research
Back in September, McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) was flagged by our quantitative researchers for being near a historically bullish trendline. That "buy the dip" blog post proved prophetic, with MCD gapping higher in late October and scoring a record high of $281.67 on Nov. 10. With two weeks left in 2022, what's the Dow stock's technical setup looking like?

Looking at the chart below, McDonald's stock has formed a nice little bull flag pattern, with support below at its 40-day moving average. Barely above its year-to-date breakeven level, MCD's fight to topple this psychologically-significant level by New Years.

MCD Stock Chart

Options premium is affordably priced at the moment, per MCD's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 17% that sits in the 18th percentile of its annual range.

