McDonald's to pay Black store owner $33.5M to end bias suit

S&P 500   4,646.32 (-0.48%)
DOW   35,538.15 (-1.00%)
QQQ   387.17 (+0.09%)
AAPL   171.69 (-0.33%)
MSFT   322.84 (-0.63%)
FB   335.53 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   2,867.29 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,404.95 (+0.82%)
TSLA   949.11 (+2.39%)
NVDA   282.39 (-0.52%)
BABA   121.66 (+1.17%)
NIO   30.26 (+0.63%)
CGC   9.75 (+6.67%)
AMD   138.59 (-0.04%)
MU   82.71 (+0.02%)
GE   92.35 (-0.19%)
T   23.72 (+0.04%)
F   20.04 (-1.52%)
DIS   149.48 (+0.49%)
PFE   59.73 (-2.48%)
AMC   29.99 (+22.66%)
ACB   5.91 (+3.32%)
BA   194.01 (+1.69%)
S&P 500   4,646.32 (-0.48%)
DOW   35,538.15 (-1.00%)
QQQ   387.17 (+0.09%)
AAPL   171.69 (-0.33%)
MSFT   322.84 (-0.63%)
FB   335.53 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   2,867.29 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,404.95 (+0.82%)
TSLA   949.11 (+2.39%)
NVDA   282.39 (-0.52%)
BABA   121.66 (+1.17%)
NIO   30.26 (+0.63%)
CGC   9.75 (+6.67%)
AMD   138.59 (-0.04%)
MU   82.71 (+0.02%)
GE   92.35 (-0.19%)
T   23.72 (+0.04%)
F   20.04 (-1.52%)
DIS   149.48 (+0.49%)
PFE   59.73 (-2.48%)
AMC   29.99 (+22.66%)
ACB   5.91 (+3.32%)
BA   194.01 (+1.69%)
S&P 500   4,646.32 (-0.48%)
DOW   35,538.15 (-1.00%)
QQQ   387.17 (+0.09%)
AAPL   171.69 (-0.33%)
MSFT   322.84 (-0.63%)
FB   335.53 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   2,867.29 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,404.95 (+0.82%)
TSLA   949.11 (+2.39%)
NVDA   282.39 (-0.52%)
BABA   121.66 (+1.17%)
NIO   30.26 (+0.63%)
CGC   9.75 (+6.67%)
AMD   138.59 (-0.04%)
MU   82.71 (+0.02%)
GE   92.35 (-0.19%)
T   23.72 (+0.04%)
F   20.04 (-1.52%)
DIS   149.48 (+0.49%)
PFE   59.73 (-2.48%)
AMC   29.99 (+22.66%)
ACB   5.91 (+3.32%)
BA   194.01 (+1.69%)
S&P 500   4,646.32 (-0.48%)
DOW   35,538.15 (-1.00%)
QQQ   387.17 (+0.09%)
AAPL   171.69 (-0.33%)
MSFT   322.84 (-0.63%)
FB   335.53 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   2,867.29 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,404.95 (+0.82%)
TSLA   949.11 (+2.39%)
NVDA   282.39 (-0.52%)
BABA   121.66 (+1.17%)
NIO   30.26 (+0.63%)
CGC   9.75 (+6.67%)
AMD   138.59 (-0.04%)
MU   82.71 (+0.02%)
GE   92.35 (-0.19%)
T   23.72 (+0.04%)
F   20.04 (-1.52%)
DIS   149.48 (+0.49%)
PFE   59.73 (-2.48%)
AMC   29.99 (+22.66%)
ACB   5.91 (+3.32%)
BA   194.01 (+1.69%)

McDonald's to pay Black store owner $33.5M to end bias suit

Friday, December 17, 2021 | The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — McDonald's will pay $33.5 million to a former baseball player who owns multiple franchises to end a lawsuit he brought against the company accusing it of racial discrimination.

Herb Washington, who is Black, owned more than a dozen restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania when he filed a lawsuit in February that said the company has treated white owners more favorably and denied him the opportunity to buy restaurants in more affluent communities.

McDonald's said in a statement Thursday that the amount it was paying Washington was “no more than what we deem a fair price for the value of the restaurants,” Cleveland.com reported.

“While we were confident in the strength of our case, this resolution aligns with McDonald’s values and enables us to continue focusing on our commitments to the communities that we serve,” the company said, adding that “discrimination has no place at McDonald’s.”

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Youngstown said McDonald's sought to steer Washington toward stores located in poorer neighborhoods and that “Black owners average around $700,000 less in annual sales per store than white owners.”

The news outlet reached out to attorneys for Washington in Cleveland and New Orleans for comment.

Last week, the company announced it would spend $250 million over five years to recruit and support franchise owners from minority communities, the news outlet reported.

In September 2020, more than 50 Black former franchise owners sued the company with similar allegations. That suit said the Black owners were offered to buy stores in poor areas that had higher security and insurance costs and were denied things like rent assistance during renovations that they said white owners were given.

Washington is a former Michigan State University track star who played for parts of two seasons with the Oakland Athletics in the mid-1970s.

Should you invest $1,000 in McDonald's right now?

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.