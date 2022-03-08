McDonald's to temporarily close 850 stores in Russia

S&P 500   4,211.03 (+0.24%)
DOW   32,908.86 (+0.28%)
QQQ   328.78 (+1.21%)
AAPL   160.12 (+0.51%)
MSFT   280.02 (+0.40%)
FB   193.95 (+3.46%)
GOOGL   2,579.28 (+2.05%)
AMZN   2,765.27 (+0.59%)
TSLA   835.53 (+3.85%)
NVDA   219.79 (+2.94%)
BABA   98.95 (+0.29%)
NIO   18.26 (+0.77%)
AMD   107.20 (+4.13%)
CGC   6.42 (+6.12%)
MU   78.30 (+3.43%)
GE   88.70 (+3.89%)
T   23.17 (-1.70%)
F   16.31 (+2.13%)
DIS   133.02 (-0.36%)
AMC   15.76 (+3.62%)
PFE   47.86 (-0.25%)
PYPL   97.02 (+3.64%)
ACB   3.32 (+5.40%)
S&P 500   4,211.03 (+0.24%)
DOW   32,908.86 (+0.28%)
QQQ   328.78 (+1.21%)
AAPL   160.12 (+0.51%)
MSFT   280.02 (+0.40%)
FB   193.95 (+3.46%)
GOOGL   2,579.28 (+2.05%)
AMZN   2,765.27 (+0.59%)
TSLA   835.53 (+3.85%)
NVDA   219.79 (+2.94%)
BABA   98.95 (+0.29%)
NIO   18.26 (+0.77%)
AMD   107.20 (+4.13%)
CGC   6.42 (+6.12%)
MU   78.30 (+3.43%)
GE   88.70 (+3.89%)
T   23.17 (-1.70%)
F   16.31 (+2.13%)
DIS   133.02 (-0.36%)
AMC   15.76 (+3.62%)
PFE   47.86 (-0.25%)
PYPL   97.02 (+3.64%)
ACB   3.32 (+5.40%)
S&P 500   4,211.03 (+0.24%)
DOW   32,908.86 (+0.28%)
QQQ   328.78 (+1.21%)
AAPL   160.12 (+0.51%)
MSFT   280.02 (+0.40%)
FB   193.95 (+3.46%)
GOOGL   2,579.28 (+2.05%)
AMZN   2,765.27 (+0.59%)
TSLA   835.53 (+3.85%)
NVDA   219.79 (+2.94%)
BABA   98.95 (+0.29%)
NIO   18.26 (+0.77%)
AMD   107.20 (+4.13%)
CGC   6.42 (+6.12%)
MU   78.30 (+3.43%)
GE   88.70 (+3.89%)
T   23.17 (-1.70%)
F   16.31 (+2.13%)
DIS   133.02 (-0.36%)
AMC   15.76 (+3.62%)
PFE   47.86 (-0.25%)
PYPL   97.02 (+3.64%)
ACB   3.32 (+5.40%)
S&P 500   4,211.03 (+0.24%)
DOW   32,908.86 (+0.28%)
QQQ   328.78 (+1.21%)
AAPL   160.12 (+0.51%)
MSFT   280.02 (+0.40%)
FB   193.95 (+3.46%)
GOOGL   2,579.28 (+2.05%)
AMZN   2,765.27 (+0.59%)
TSLA   835.53 (+3.85%)
NVDA   219.79 (+2.94%)
BABA   98.95 (+0.29%)
NIO   18.26 (+0.77%)
AMD   107.20 (+4.13%)
CGC   6.42 (+6.12%)
MU   78.30 (+3.43%)
GE   88.70 (+3.89%)
T   23.17 (-1.70%)
F   16.31 (+2.13%)
DIS   133.02 (-0.36%)
AMC   15.76 (+3.62%)
PFE   47.86 (-0.25%)
PYPL   97.02 (+3.64%)
ACB   3.32 (+5.40%)

McDonald's to temporarily close 850 stores in Russia

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer


A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. McDonald’s said Tuesday, March 8, 2022, it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DETROIT (AP) — McDonald’s said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia “who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand.” But in an open letter to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores for now is the right thing to do.

“Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” Kempczinski said.

Kempczinski said it's impossible to know when the company will be able to reopen its stores.

“The situation is extraordinarily challenging for a global brand like ours, and there are many considerations,” Kempczinski wrote in the letter. McDonald's works with hundreds of Russian suppliers, for example, and serves millions of customers each day.

McDonald’s has also temporarily closed 108 restaurants in Ukraine and continues to pay those employees.

McDonald's could take a big financial hit because of the closures. In a recent regulatory filing, the Chicago-based company said its restaurants in Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of its annual revenue, or around $2 billion.

Unlike other big fast food brands in Russia that are owned by franchisees __ including KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks and Burger King __ McDonald’s owns 84% of its Russian locations.

Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut, said Monday that it is donating all of the profits from its 1,050 restaurants in Russia to humanitarian efforts. It has also suspended new restaurant development in the country. Starbucks has said it is also donating profits from its 130 Russian stores to humanitarian efforts.

McDonald's said Tuesday it has donated more than $5 million to its employee assistance fund and to relief efforts. It has also parked a Ronald McDonald House Charities mobile medical care unit at the Polish border with Ukraine; another mobile care unit is en route to the border in Latvia, the company said.

Pressure has been mounting for McDonald's and other companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo that remain in Russia to pull out. Many corporations have ceased operations in the country in protest of the Ukraine invasion. Among them is consumer goods conglomerate Unilever, which on Tuesday said it has suspended all imports and exports of its products into and out of Russia, and that it will not invest any further capital into the country.

Last week, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli __ a trustee of the state's pension fund, which is a McDonald's investor __ sent a letter to McDonald's urging it to consider pausing its operations in Russia.

“We believe that companies that continue to operate in Russia and invest in Russian assets face significant and growing legal, compliance, operational, human rights and personnel and reputational risks,” DiNapoli wrote.

Should you invest $1,000 in PepsiCo right now?

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Yum! Brands (YUM)2.6$116.52+2.8%1.96%22.32Buy$136.69
McDonald's (MCD)3.4$226.51+1.0%2.44%22.56Buy$279.37
PepsiCo (PEP)2.6$159.96-1.5%2.69%29.14Buy$171.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.