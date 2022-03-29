S&P 500   4,597.98 (+0.49%)
DOW   35,058.86 (+0.29%)
QQQ   368.11 (+0.88%)
AAPL   177.20 (+0.91%)
MSFT   311.87 (+0.38%)
FB   228.25 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,861.99 (+1.16%)
AMZN   3,381.30 (+0.04%)
TSLA   1,100.45 (+0.79%)
NVDA   283.43 (+0.44%)
NIO   21.48 (+1.27%)
AMD   121.71 (+1.22%)
CGC   8.01 (+0.88%)
MU   80.89 (+1.29%)
GE   93.36 (+1.48%)
F   17.63 (+5.76%)
AMC   28.84 (-1.67%)
PFE   52.96 (-0.60%)
PYPL   120.11 (+3.39%)
BA   193.85 (+3.02%)
S&P 500   4,597.98 (+0.49%)
DOW   35,058.86 (+0.29%)
QQQ   368.11 (+0.88%)
AAPL   177.20 (+0.91%)
MSFT   311.87 (+0.38%)
FB   228.25 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,861.99 (+1.16%)
AMZN   3,381.30 (+0.04%)
TSLA   1,100.45 (+0.79%)
NVDA   283.43 (+0.44%)
NIO   21.48 (+1.27%)
AMD   121.71 (+1.22%)
CGC   8.01 (+0.88%)
MU   80.89 (+1.29%)
GE   93.36 (+1.48%)
F   17.63 (+5.76%)
AMC   28.84 (-1.67%)
PFE   52.96 (-0.60%)
PYPL   120.11 (+3.39%)
BA   193.85 (+3.02%)
S&P 500   4,597.98 (+0.49%)
DOW   35,058.86 (+0.29%)
QQQ   368.11 (+0.88%)
AAPL   177.20 (+0.91%)
MSFT   311.87 (+0.38%)
FB   228.25 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,861.99 (+1.16%)
AMZN   3,381.30 (+0.04%)
TSLA   1,100.45 (+0.79%)
NVDA   283.43 (+0.44%)
NIO   21.48 (+1.27%)
AMD   121.71 (+1.22%)
CGC   8.01 (+0.88%)
MU   80.89 (+1.29%)
GE   93.36 (+1.48%)
F   17.63 (+5.76%)
AMC   28.84 (-1.67%)
PFE   52.96 (-0.60%)
PYPL   120.11 (+3.39%)
BA   193.85 (+3.02%)
S&P 500   4,597.98 (+0.49%)
DOW   35,058.86 (+0.29%)
QQQ   368.11 (+0.88%)
AAPL   177.20 (+0.91%)
MSFT   311.87 (+0.38%)
FB   228.25 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,861.99 (+1.16%)
AMZN   3,381.30 (+0.04%)
TSLA   1,100.45 (+0.79%)
NVDA   283.43 (+0.44%)
NIO   21.48 (+1.27%)
AMD   121.71 (+1.22%)
CGC   8.01 (+0.88%)
MU   80.89 (+1.29%)
GE   93.36 (+1.48%)
F   17.63 (+5.76%)
AMC   28.84 (-1.67%)
PFE   52.96 (-0.60%)
PYPL   120.11 (+3.39%)
BA   193.85 (+3.02%)

Media measuring company Nielsen to be acquired in $16B deal

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer


Alabama fans react as they watch television coverage of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Brookfield Business Partners is boosting its buyout offer for Nielsen Holdings, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to about $16 billion after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a $9 billion takeover bid. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Nielsen is being acquired for $16 billion, including debt, about a week after the media measurement company rejected a $9 billion offer.

Viewing data collected by Nielsen plays a big role in determining where billions in advertising dollars are spent each year. The company itself has annual global revenue of about $3.5 billion.

A group of private equity investors led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. along with institutional partners will pay $28 for each outstanding Nielsen share.

Brookfield Business Partners will invest approximately $2.65 billion via preferred equity, convertible into 45% of Nielsen’s common equity. The equity version of the deal is worth just over $10 billion, with the remainder in debt held by Nielsen.

Brookfield said Tuesday that it anticipates investing approximately $600 million, with the remaining balance funded from institutional partners.

Nielsen Holdings Plc, based in New York City, turned down the group's previous offer, saying it had significantly undervalued the business. After it accepted the revised over, shares of Nielsen jumped 22% at the opening bell.

Nielsen has come under criticism for failing to create new methods of capturing the amount of time people spend watching streaming services, such as Netflix or Hulu. It has become a much more complex task as people now load content on to phones, tablets and other smart devices.

Nielsen is attempting to address those complaints and is expected to launch a new cross-media measurement tool by the end of the year. Nielsen One, according to the company, can deliver more comparable and comprehensive metrics across platforms ranging from traditional televisions to a host of other digital and streaming services.

The board at Nielsen has voted unanimously in support the revised offer, and the company will go private if the transaction closes.

However, there is a 45 day go-shop period during which Nielsen can look at and accept other offers, but breaking the agreement with the private equity group comes with a $102 million termination fee.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year. It still needs approval from Nielsen shareholders and regulators.

Should you invest $1,000 in Brookfield Business Partners right now?

Before you consider Brookfield Business Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield Business Partners wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield Business Partners currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN)1.8C$37.36-2.3%0.67%16.97BuyC$73.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.