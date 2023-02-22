Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
QQQ   294.06 (-2.36%)
AAPL   147.67 (-3.20%)
MSFT   252.82 (-2.03%)
META   170.66 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   91.27 (-3.26%)
AMZN   96.27 (-0.96%)
TSLA   195.02 (-6.38%)
NVDA   207.78 (-2.85%)
NIO   9.96 (-2.26%)
BABA   94.59 (-5.42%)
AMD   76.86 (-2.09%)
T   19.32 (-0.62%)
F   12.16 (-5.66%)
MU   57.83 (-2.00%)
CGC   2.36 (-5.98%)
GE   82.91 (-0.16%)
DIS   101.68 (-3.36%)
AMC   6.27 (+19.66%)
PFE   42.85 (-0.83%)
PYPL   75.27 (+0.82%)
NFLX   338.73 (-2.65%)
Medical Device Stock Eyes Worst Day Ever

Tue., February 21, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

CVRx Inc (NASDAQ:CVRX) stock is on track for its worst single session ever, down 43.3% to trade at $9.75 at last glance, after news that the medical device company's post-market phase trial of its chronic heart failure therapy, Barostim, did not reach its primary goal.

CVRX has only been publicly traded for a little over a year, and is now trading at its lowest level since October. Plus, the stock is now gapping below long-term support at its 80-day moving average. Year-over-year, the equity is still up 32.5%. 

Analysts are wholeheartedly bullish on CVRx stock, with all six in coverage carrying a "strong buy" rating. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $20.25 is a 90.9% premium to current levels. 

 

