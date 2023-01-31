Medtech Stock Could Conquer Long-Term Resistance

InMode Ltd (NASDAQ:INMD) has added 35.6% over the last nine months, but more recently has consolidated below the $39 area. The silver lining is the medical equipment stock pulled back to a historically bullish trendline that has usually resulted in big surges for INMD. INMD has pulled back to within one standard deviation of its 100-day moving average. Per Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's most recent study, INMD saw six similar signals in the past three years, and was higher one month later 83% of the time, averaging a 14.2% rise. A similar move from its current perch of $34.68 could place the security slightly above that $39 ceiling.

A short squeeze could keep the wind at the stock's back. Short interest is down 10.8% in the last two reporting periods. However, the 4.68 million shares sold short still account for 6.7% of the stock's available float.

Now looks like a good opportunity to weigh in on the security's next move with options. This per its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 54%, which sits in the low 6th percentile of readings from the past year. In simpler terms, options traders are currently pricing in low volatility expectations.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here