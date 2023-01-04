S&P 500   3,852.36
These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Video game workers form Microsoft's first US labor union
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said mulling more drones
Same You, New Knowledge: Get 80% Off This App That Summarizes Best-Selling Books
These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Video game workers form Microsoft's first US labor union
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said mulling more drones
Same You, New Knowledge: Get 80% Off This App That Summarizes Best-Selling Books
These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Video game workers form Microsoft's first US labor union
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said mulling more drones
Same You, New Knowledge: Get 80% Off This App That Summarizes Best-Selling Books
These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Video game workers form Microsoft's first US labor union
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said mulling more drones

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner

Wed., January 4, 2023 | The Associated Press

A clerk at Broad Street Liquors updates the Mega Millions jackpot at the store's lottery counter, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Timonium, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing Tuesday resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and gold Mega Ball 18.

The next drawing is scheduled to be held Friday night.

The new $940 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million.

In Tuesday’s drawing, there were more than 2.9 million winning tickets of various amounts including three $4 million tickets sold in Arizona, Mississippi and South Dakota, Mega Millions said in a statement.

The lack of a winner of an estimated $785 million jackpot Tuesday means there have been 23 straight drawings without anyone taking the top prize.

The new jackpot will remain the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the daunting odds of one in 302.6 million of winning the top prize.

The jackpot is the largest since someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize on Nov. 8. There still has not been an announced winner of that prize.

There have been only three larger Mega Millions jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize in the game's 20 years, including $1.53 billion in 2018, $1.05 billion in 2021 and $1.33 billion in July, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

