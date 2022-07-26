50% OFF
QQQ   294.37 (-1.96%)
AAPL   151.60 (-0.88%)
MSFT   251.90 (-2.68%)
META   159.15 (-4.50%)
GOOGL   105.02 (-2.32%)
AMZN   114.81 (-5.23%)
TSLA   776.58 (-3.57%)
NVDA   165.33 (-2.88%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.44 (+0.38%)
AMD   85.25 (-2.62%)
MU   59.66 (-0.81%)
CGC   2.36 (-7.09%)
T   18.30 (-1.24%)
GE   71.51 (+4.61%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   99.78 (-2.83%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.30 (+1.02%)
PYPL   77.04 (-5.65%)
NFLX   213.91 (-2.11%)
Mega Millions picks numbers. Did you win $830 million?

Tue., July 26, 2022 | The Associated Press


The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is advertised outside a smoke shop in the Bushwick neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The payoff for Tuesday night's drawing is an estimated $810 million, the nation's fourth-largest jackpot. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It’s time to examine your Mega Millions lottery tickets to see if you beat the odds and won the estimated $830 million jackpot.

Tuesday’s winning numbers are: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15.

The jackpot is the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize and the biggest in more than a year.

It grew so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $830 million prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $487.9 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".

