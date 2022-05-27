×
S&P 500   4,091.57 (+0.83%)
DOW   32,704.84 (+0.21%)
QQQ   302.62 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.36 (+1.10%)
MSFT   267.94 (+0.77%)
FB   191.46 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,193.77 (+1.76%)
AMZN   2,254.20 (+1.47%)
TSLA   724.51 (+2.37%)
NVDA   181.58 (+1.72%)
NIO   16.28 (+1.56%)
AMD   100.29 (+1.56%)
CGC   4.85 (-12.61%)
MU   71.50 (+1.27%)
AMC   12.66 (+3.52%)
PYPL   81.60 (+1.47%)
NFLX   193.38 (+1.03%)
S&P 500   4,091.57 (+0.83%)
DOW   32,704.84 (+0.21%)
QQQ   302.62 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.36 (+1.10%)
MSFT   267.94 (+0.77%)
FB   191.46 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,193.77 (+1.76%)
AMZN   2,254.20 (+1.47%)
TSLA   724.51 (+2.37%)
NVDA   181.58 (+1.72%)
NIO   16.28 (+1.56%)
AMD   100.29 (+1.56%)
CGC   4.85 (-12.61%)
MU   71.50 (+1.27%)
AMC   12.66 (+3.52%)
PYPL   81.60 (+1.47%)
NFLX   193.38 (+1.03%)
S&P 500   4,091.57 (+0.83%)
DOW   32,704.84 (+0.21%)
QQQ   302.62 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.36 (+1.10%)
MSFT   267.94 (+0.77%)
FB   191.46 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,193.77 (+1.76%)
AMZN   2,254.20 (+1.47%)
TSLA   724.51 (+2.37%)
NVDA   181.58 (+1.72%)
NIO   16.28 (+1.56%)
AMD   100.29 (+1.56%)
CGC   4.85 (-12.61%)
MU   71.50 (+1.27%)
AMC   12.66 (+3.52%)
PYPL   81.60 (+1.47%)
NFLX   193.38 (+1.03%)
S&P 500   4,091.57 (+0.83%)
DOW   32,704.84 (+0.21%)
QQQ   302.62 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.36 (+1.10%)
MSFT   267.94 (+0.77%)
FB   191.46 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,193.77 (+1.76%)
AMZN   2,254.20 (+1.47%)
TSLA   724.51 (+2.37%)
NVDA   181.58 (+1.72%)
NIO   16.28 (+1.56%)
AMD   100.29 (+1.56%)
CGC   4.85 (-12.61%)
MU   71.50 (+1.27%)
AMC   12.66 (+3.52%)
PYPL   81.60 (+1.47%)
NFLX   193.38 (+1.03%)

Memorial Day Week Filled with Economic Data

Thursday, May 26, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Despite the Memorial Day holiday, there is plenty of economic data on deck next week, with investors eyeing inflation data. Earnings season has officially wound down, though there are still a handful of notable reports to come. Specifically, Capri Holdings (CPRI),  Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), GameStop (GME), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), HP (HPQ), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Salesforce.com (CRM), Trip.com (TCOM), and Victoria's Secret (VSCO) are a few of the companies announcing their quarterly results. 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The market is closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 30.

Tuesday, May 31 will bring the S&P Case-Shiller national home price index, the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI), and the consumer confidence index. 

Wednesday, June 1, the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing PMI is due out, along with the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, job openings data, construction spending data, motor vehicles sales, and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book. 

The regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims are on deck Thursday, June 2, in addition to nonfarm productivity data, the unit labor costs revision, and factory orders.

Friday, June 3,  has nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, the Markit composite PMI, the S&P Global U.S. services PMI, the ISM services index, and average hourly earnings on tap. 


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.