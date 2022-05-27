Memorial Day Week Filled with Economic Data

Despite the Memorial Day holiday, there is plenty of economic data on deck next week, with investors eyeing inflation data. Earnings season has officially wound down, though there are still a handful of notable reports to come. Specifically, Capri Holdings (CPRI), Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), GameStop (GME), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), HP (HPQ), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Salesforce.com (CRM), Trip.com (TCOM), and Victoria's Secret (VSCO) are a few of the companies announcing their quarterly results.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The market is closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 30.

Tuesday, May 31 will bring the S&P Case-Shiller national home price index, the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI), and the consumer confidence index.

Wednesday, June 1, the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing PMI is due out, along with the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, job openings data, construction spending data, motor vehicles sales, and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.

The regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims are on deck Thursday, June 2, in addition to nonfarm productivity data, the unit labor costs revision, and factory orders.

Friday, June 3, has nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, the Markit composite PMI, the S&P Global U.S. services PMI, the ISM services index, and average hourly earnings on tap.

