Mercedes-Benz To Launch Its First Electric SUV For The U.S. Market

Mercedes-Benz Group ADR (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) is set to release in the U.S. the EQS SUV, an electric sport utility that is aiming to compete with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Model X. The EQS SUV is the German manufacturer’s first electric vehicle in this segment in the American market.

A New Model

The EQS SUV is filling in for the EQC SUV, whose release has been postponed indefinitely. According to The Verge, the car is expected to sell in the $110,000-$130,000 price range based on the trim level.

Mercedes has equipped the vehicle with a 107.8kWh battery —the same as the one found in the EQS sedan— which boasts an estimated 373-mile range. The 56-inch, pillar-to-pillar Hyperscreen is also expected to feature, albeit for the higher trim version.

As revealed by the German company, the EQS SUV will be available in two versions: the rear-wheel driven 450+ that offers 355 horsepower and 419 pound-feet torque, and the 580 4MATIC, which boasts 536 horsepower and 633 pound-feet of torque.

The manufacturer says the 4MATIC is also equipped with a Torque Shift function that offers “continuously variable distribution of drive torque between the rear and front electric motors.”

Entering An All-Electric Era

The EQS SUV is mounted on the EQS Sedan’s platform, with size separating one model from the other —the former being larger.

“While both have the same sized wheelbase (126 inches), the ESQ SUV is over 7.8 inches higher than the sedan. At 202 inches long, 77 inches wide, and 68 inches tall, the EQS SUV is slightly slimmer and shorter than the 2022 Mercedes GLS-Class,” The Verge reports.

Another key aspect that separates the two is the SUV’s AWD transmission, which offers off-road capabilities in case the driver needs to roam some rugged surfaces. Both models are equipped with a Plug-and-Charge system that offers compatibility with 90% of public charging stations in the U.S.

Mercedes said in a press release, “With the luxury EQS sedan and the sporty executive EQE sedan, Mercedes-Benz has entered a new, all-electric era in the upper market segments.”

