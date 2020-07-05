Mercedes to recall 660,000 vehicles in China for oil leak

Workers inspect newly assembled cars at a Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd factory, a German joint venture company for Mercedes-Benz, in Beijing on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Chinese media reported Sunday, July 5, 2020 that Mercedes-Benz will recall more than 660,000 vehicles in China later this year for a possible oil leak with most of the vehicles being manufactured by Beijing Benz Automotive Co. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
BEIJING (AP) — Mercedes-Benz will recall more than 660,000 vehicles in China later this year for a possible oil leak.
A seal between a high-pressure fuel pump and a low-pressure fuel pipe could weaken over time, allowing oil to leak when the engine starts in cold weather, according to a notice published last week on the website of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation.
China's official Xinhua News Agency reported the recall Sunday.
The recall of 668,954 vehicles will begin on Dec. 18. It includes several models made between February 2013 and June 2017, including C-class, E-class, V-class, GLK-class, CLS-class, SLC-class, GLC SUV and VS20 VITO vehicles.
Most of the vehicles were made in China by Beijing Benz Automotive Co. About 12,500 were built by Fujian Benz Automotive Co., and around 36,000 were imported.
Dealers will replace faulty parts free of charge.
The announcement follows another recall that began last month of 4,653 imported Mercedes G-class sedans that had incorrect child-safety lock labels, Xinhua said.
Those vehicles were manufactured between Feb. 14, 2018, and Sept. 24, 2019.
