Meredith Sandland of Empower Delivery on the Steps to Digital Maturity





Meredith Sandland, CEO of Empower Delivery, is one of those special people with a knack for creating positive change.

The CEO and co-author of Delivering the Digital Restaurant: The Path to Digital Maturity is an innovative problem solver in the emerging digital restaurant revolution.

Empower Delivery is a digitally native holistic software that powers delivery-centric kitchens.

"What folks in the delivery world have been trying to do is kludge together software that is really good software, it just wasn't meant for specifically solving the off-premise delivery problem. And because Empower Delivery was designed to do that, it works very well for that purpose." Meredith Sandland explains to Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of CaliBBQ Media.

Meredith Sandland very successful track record at companies that include Yum! Brands and Kitchen United. She collaborated with fellow digital restaurant expert Carl Orsbourn to write the book Delivering the Digital Restaurant in 2021. Their 2023 follow-up digs deeper into what it takes for a restaurateur to survive and thrive in the modern economy.

"The second book is a little bit more about what specifically as a restaurateur, should you be doing and in what order do you do it."

As the restaurant business becomes more reliant on technology, leaders like Meredith Sandland are the connectors between the present and the future.

"Labor costs are getting very high." she says. "And I don't mean to scare people and say, automation is going to take jobs inside of the restaurant industry. What I mean to say is it's going to make the jobs that remain… they're more productive, happier, focused on the things that only humans can do."

As a former guest on the Digital Hospitality podcast (also hosted by Shawn Walchef), Meredith Sandland understands that humans working productively together with artificial intelligence is the way of an efficient restaurant of the future.

There is some work that computers cannot do as well as a human being. The key is to figure out how to use AI for its intended purposes and continue to create a space where hospitality and customer care is the focus.

"The drivers are also happier because the drivers are making more money than they do on the third parties. I mean, win, win, win. Right?"

In the emerging delivery-centric restaurant economy The Path to Digital Maturity is important for all to learn.

"No amount of discounting will ever overcome friction." she explains. "If your system sucks and it's hard, they're not going to come back. You have to make it as easy as ordering on the third party or they are not going to switch to your first-party system."

***

ABOUT RESTAURANT INFLUENCERS:

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point of sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.

Restaurant Influencers is also supported by AtmosphereTV - TV to Enhance Your Business. Try AtmosphereTV.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here