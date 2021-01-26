Merkel aide floats long suspension to German debt rule

In this Tuesday, July 14, 2020 file photo Helge Braun, Head of Federal Chancellery and German Minister for Special Task, poses for a photo after an interview with the Associated Press at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff says Germany may have to suspend for several years rules to prevent the government running up new debt as Europe’s biggest economy digests the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff has floated the idea of Germany suspending rules to prevent the government running up new debt for several years as Europe's biggest economy digests the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
In an article for Tuesday's edition of the Handelsblatt business daily, Helge Braun advocated stabilizing employees' social welfare contributions until the end of 2023 and doing without tax increases.
He wrote that such a “strategic decision for the economic recovery” would have significant consequences for the budget — "in concrete terms, the ‘debt brake’ can't be kept to in the coming years even with otherwise strong spending discipline.”
The so-called “debt brake," which was introduced a decade ago, allows new borrowing to the tune of only 0.35% of annual gross domestic product, though it can be suspended to deal with natural disasters or other emergencies that are out of the state's control.
Braun’s intervention was remarkable given that the debt rules have long been a point of pride for Merkel’s center-right Union bloc and this is an election year. Germans will elect a new parliament on Sept. 26, a vote that will determine who succeeds Merkel as chancellor after 16 years.
It drew strong pushback from other leading Union politicians. Budget spokesman Eckhardt Rehberg described the proposal as Braun’s “personal opinion.” Parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus said the rules already contain sufficient flexibility and “financial solidity is important.”
After six years in the black, Germany resorted to running up new debt in 2020 to help cover the cost of huge support packages made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic and an expected shortfall in tax revenue.
The “debt brake” was suspended to allow up to 217.8 billion euros ($265 billion) in new borrowing. Eventually, Germany borrowed only 130.5 billion euros; the economy suffered less badly than expected, declining by 5% — still a better outcome than long expected. The rule is being suspended for 2021 as well.
Braun argued that, rather than continuing to claim year-by-year exceptions to the rules, the constitution should be adjusted to define a “reliable diminishing corridor" of new borrowing over the coming years and “a clear date for the return to fulfilling the debt rule.”
Faced with widespread criticism, Braun later tweeted that his proposal wasn't aimed at questioning the debt rules and added: “I (heart symbol) debt brake.”
8 Stocks That Robinhood Investors Got Right
The online investing app Robinhood has been a clear pandemic winner. As more Americans were forced to work from home, many made the decision to begin testing their investing skills by trading stocks. Robinhood appeals to millennial and/or novice investors for several reasons. First, the app makes it fun. You might say it “gamefies” stock trading. With commission-free trades, investors have an incentive to trade frequently. And many users of the app do just that.
The second reason is that it allows investors to buy partial (or fractional) shares. Although Robinhood is often associated with penny stocks, the app lets investors buy shares of “pricey” stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) without having to pay for a full share right away.
And data shows that Robinhood investors have a healthier risk appetite than other investors. And that appetite has increased since the start of the pandemic. This lines up to the time when investors had more time on their hands.
With that said, many Robinhood investors have been, quite frankly, using the app to engage in a legal form of gambling. I say this because trying to dive quickly in and out of the market in an attempt to capture a profit may work. But historically, it’s a path to ruin.
However there are two sides to every story. And the same is true of Robinhood investors. There are many examples of where these investors have gotten it right. In this presentation, we’ll show you eight examples of stocks that the market and Robinhood investors have gotten exactly right.
View the "8 Stocks That Robinhood Investors Got Right".