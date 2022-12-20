QQQ   269.94 (+0.07%)
AAPL   132.31 (-0.05%)
MSFT   241.90 (+0.60%)
META   116.17 (+1.48%)
GOOGL   88.60 (+0.18%)
AMZN   85.45 (+0.62%)
TSLA   142.07 (-5.20%)
NVDA   160.97 (-0.97%)
NIO   11.21 (+1.36%)
BABA   86.13 (-1.18%)
AMD   65.19 (+0.93%)
T   17.98 (+0.67%)
MU   50.78 (-1.82%)
CGC   2.34 (-2.90%)
F   11.46 (-1.97%)
GE   79.97 (+2.45%)
DIS   86.51 (+0.85%)
AMC   5.06 (+3.48%)
PFE   51.11 (-0.49%)
PYPL   69.31 (+0.52%)
NFLX   287.94 (-0.12%)
QQQ   269.94 (+0.07%)
AAPL   132.31 (-0.05%)
MSFT   241.90 (+0.60%)
META   116.17 (+1.48%)
GOOGL   88.60 (+0.18%)
AMZN   85.45 (+0.62%)
TSLA   142.07 (-5.20%)
NVDA   160.97 (-0.97%)
NIO   11.21 (+1.36%)
BABA   86.13 (-1.18%)
AMD   65.19 (+0.93%)
T   17.98 (+0.67%)
MU   50.78 (-1.82%)
CGC   2.34 (-2.90%)
F   11.46 (-1.97%)
GE   79.97 (+2.45%)
DIS   86.51 (+0.85%)
AMC   5.06 (+3.48%)
PFE   51.11 (-0.49%)
PYPL   69.31 (+0.52%)
NFLX   287.94 (-0.12%)
QQQ   269.94 (+0.07%)
AAPL   132.31 (-0.05%)
MSFT   241.90 (+0.60%)
META   116.17 (+1.48%)
GOOGL   88.60 (+0.18%)
AMZN   85.45 (+0.62%)
TSLA   142.07 (-5.20%)
NVDA   160.97 (-0.97%)
NIO   11.21 (+1.36%)
BABA   86.13 (-1.18%)
AMD   65.19 (+0.93%)
T   17.98 (+0.67%)
MU   50.78 (-1.82%)
CGC   2.34 (-2.90%)
F   11.46 (-1.97%)
GE   79.97 (+2.45%)
DIS   86.51 (+0.85%)
AMC   5.06 (+3.48%)
PFE   51.11 (-0.49%)
PYPL   69.31 (+0.52%)
NFLX   287.94 (-0.12%)
QQQ   269.94 (+0.07%)
AAPL   132.31 (-0.05%)
MSFT   241.90 (+0.60%)
META   116.17 (+1.48%)
GOOGL   88.60 (+0.18%)
AMZN   85.45 (+0.62%)
TSLA   142.07 (-5.20%)
NVDA   160.97 (-0.97%)
NIO   11.21 (+1.36%)
BABA   86.13 (-1.18%)
AMD   65.19 (+0.93%)
T   17.98 (+0.67%)
MU   50.78 (-1.82%)
CGC   2.34 (-2.90%)
F   11.46 (-1.97%)
GE   79.97 (+2.45%)
DIS   86.51 (+0.85%)
AMC   5.06 (+3.48%)
PFE   51.11 (-0.49%)
PYPL   69.31 (+0.52%)
NFLX   287.94 (-0.12%)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes witness stand in FTC case

Tue., December 20, 2022 | Barbara Ortutay, AP Technology Writer
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University, on Oct. 17, 2019, in Washington. Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc., took the witness stand Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in the FTC’s case trying to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent company Meta, took the witness stand Tuesday in the FTC’s effort to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup.

At issue is whether Meta’s acquisition of the small company that makes a VR fitness app called Supernatural will hurt competition in the emerging virtual reality market. If the deal is allowed to go through, the Federal Trade Commission argues, it would violate antitrust laws and dampen innovation, hurting consumers who may face higher prices and fewer options outside platforms controlled by Meta Platforms Inc.

The case, expected to wrap up Tuesday, is being heard by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who also oversaw the trial of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani.

Both were sentenced to over a decade in prison for their roles in the company’s blood-testing hoax.

Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report
Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Enter your email below to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: