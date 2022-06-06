Meta Executive Sheryl Sandberg Allegedly Used Company Money To Plan Her Wedding

Sheryl Sandberg, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB)’s chief operating officer, announced her resignation after the tech giant launched a probe to determine whether she had used the company’s money to organize her wedding.

Controversy

As reported by the New York Post, Sandberg’s resignation was grounded on her desire to focus on her wedding ceremony and her philanthropic endeavors. Her move was also allegedly triggered by Meta’s constant scrutiny while she led efforts to advance the company in the tech business.

As of May, Meta’s investigation on whether she dipped into the company’s budget for her celebrations was still ongoing.

The probe adds to another inquiry involving Sandberg and her ex-boyfriend, Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s CEO Bobby Kotick. Allegedly, Sandberg and Kotick urged the Daily Mail to scrap a story about one of Kotick’s ex-girlfriends obtaining a restricting order against him in 2014.

Their attempt allegedly involved the help of active Facebook and Activision employees to thwart the publication of the story.

With regards to Sandberg’s resignation, a Meta spokesperson said “None of this has anything to do with her personal decision to leave.”

Statement

Sandberg issued a Facebook statement saying: “I am not entirely sure what the future will bring — I have learned no one ever is.”

“But I know it will include focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women. And as Tom and I get married this summer, parenting our expanded family of five children,” it read.

A former Sandberg colleague said she feels she is a Meta target for not being sufficiently involved in the company’s efforts to build the metaverse.

“She sees herself as someone who has been targeted, been tarred as a woman executive in a way that would not happen to a man. Gendered or not, she’s sick of it.”

However, in reaction to her resignation, CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued a statement saying “Looking forward, I don’t plan to replace Sheryl’s role in our existing structure. I’m not sure that would be possible since she’s a superstar who defined the COO role in her own unique way.”

