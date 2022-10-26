QQQ   277.93 (-2.21%)
AAPL   149.35 (-1.96%)
MSFT   231.32 (-7.72%)
META   129.82 (-5.59%)
GOOGL   94.93 (-9.14%)
AMZN   115.66 (-4.10%)
TSLA   224.64 (+1.00%)
NVDA   128.96 (-2.75%)
NIO   10.81 (+1.69%)
BABA   68.51 (+8.37%)
AMD   59.73 (-2.83%)
T   18.14 (+2.54%)
MU   55.45 (-0.75%)
CGC   3.17 (+8.93%)
F   12.82 (-0.08%)
GE   75.46 (+3.37%)
DIS   104.63 (+0.26%)
AMC   6.64 (-1.63%)
PYPL   88.55 (-0.77%)
PFE   46.06 (+1.03%)
NFLX   298.62 (+2.61%)
QQQ   277.93 (-2.21%)
AAPL   149.35 (-1.96%)
MSFT   231.32 (-7.72%)
META   129.82 (-5.59%)
GOOGL   94.93 (-9.14%)
AMZN   115.66 (-4.10%)
TSLA   224.64 (+1.00%)
NVDA   128.96 (-2.75%)
NIO   10.81 (+1.69%)
BABA   68.51 (+8.37%)
AMD   59.73 (-2.83%)
T   18.14 (+2.54%)
MU   55.45 (-0.75%)
CGC   3.17 (+8.93%)
F   12.82 (-0.08%)
GE   75.46 (+3.37%)
DIS   104.63 (+0.26%)
AMC   6.64 (-1.63%)
PYPL   88.55 (-0.77%)
PFE   46.06 (+1.03%)
NFLX   298.62 (+2.61%)
QQQ   277.93 (-2.21%)
AAPL   149.35 (-1.96%)
MSFT   231.32 (-7.72%)
META   129.82 (-5.59%)
GOOGL   94.93 (-9.14%)
AMZN   115.66 (-4.10%)
TSLA   224.64 (+1.00%)
NVDA   128.96 (-2.75%)
NIO   10.81 (+1.69%)
BABA   68.51 (+8.37%)
AMD   59.73 (-2.83%)
T   18.14 (+2.54%)
MU   55.45 (-0.75%)
CGC   3.17 (+8.93%)
F   12.82 (-0.08%)
GE   75.46 (+3.37%)
DIS   104.63 (+0.26%)
AMC   6.64 (-1.63%)
PYPL   88.55 (-0.77%)
PFE   46.06 (+1.03%)
NFLX   298.62 (+2.61%)
QQQ   277.93 (-2.21%)
AAPL   149.35 (-1.96%)
MSFT   231.32 (-7.72%)
META   129.82 (-5.59%)
GOOGL   94.93 (-9.14%)
AMZN   115.66 (-4.10%)
TSLA   224.64 (+1.00%)
NVDA   128.96 (-2.75%)
NIO   10.81 (+1.69%)
BABA   68.51 (+8.37%)
AMD   59.73 (-2.83%)
T   18.14 (+2.54%)
MU   55.45 (-0.75%)
CGC   3.17 (+8.93%)
F   12.82 (-0.08%)
GE   75.46 (+3.37%)
DIS   104.63 (+0.26%)
AMC   6.64 (-1.63%)
PYPL   88.55 (-0.77%)
PFE   46.06 (+1.03%)
NFLX   298.62 (+2.61%)

Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations

Wed., October 26, 2022 | Gene Johnson, Associated Press

The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. A Washington state judge on Wednesday, Oct. 26, fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history.

The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North was the maximum allowed for more than 800 violations of Washington's Fair Campaign Practices Act, passed by voters in 1972 and later strengthened by the Legislature. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson argued that the maximum was appropriate considering his office previously sued Facebook in 2018 for violating the same law.

Meta, based in Menlo Park, California, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Washington’s transparency law requires ad sellers such as Meta to keep and make public the names and addresses of those who buy political ads, the target of such ads, how the ads were paid for and the total number of views of each ad. Ad sellers must provide the information to anyone who asks for it. Television stations and newspapers have complied with the law for decades.

But Meta has repeatedly objected to the requirements, arguing unsuccessfully in court that the law is unconstitutional because it “unduly burdens political speech” and is “virtually impossible to fully comply with.” While Facebook does keep an archive of political ads that run on the platform, the archive does not disclose all the information required under Washington's law.

“I have one word for Facebook’s conduct in this case — arrogance,” Ferguson said in a news release. “It intentionally disregarded Washington’s election transparency laws. But that wasn’t enough. Facebook argued in court that those laws should be declared unconstitutional. That’s breathtaking. Where’s the corporate responsibility?"

In 2018, following Ferguson’s first lawsuit, Facebook agreed to pay $238,000 and committed to transparency in campaign finance and political advertising. It subsequently said it would stop selling political ads in the state rather than comply with the requirements.


Nevertheless, the company continued selling political ads, and Ferguson sued again in 2020.

"Meta was aware that its announced ‘ban’ would not, and did not, stop all such advertising from continuing to be displayed on its platform,” North wrote last month in finding that Meta violation's were intentional.

Each violation of the law is typically punishable by up to $10,000, but penalties can be tripled if a judge finds them to be intentional. North fined Meta $30,000 for each of its 822 violations — about $24.7 million. Ferguson described the fine as the largest campaign finance-related penalty ever issued in the U.S.

Meta, one of the world's richest companies, reported quarterly earnings Wednesday of $4.4 billion, or $1.64 per share, on revenue of nearly $28 billion, in the three month period that ended Sept. 30.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.