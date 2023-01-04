QQQ   264.75 (+0.10%)
AAPL   126.82 (+1.40%)
MSFT   227.50 (-5.04%)
META   127.24 (+2.00%)
GOOGL   88.13 (-1.11%)
AMZN   84.80 (-1.19%)
TSLA   111.60 (+3.24%)
NVDA   143.91 (+0.53%)
NIO   10.49 (+8.93%)
BABA   99.54 (+8.22%)
AMD   64.14 (+0.19%)
T   19.19 (+2.40%)
MU   53.49 (+6.19%)
F   11.85 (+1.46%)
CGC   2.44 (+5.63%)
GE   67.99 (-19.99%)
DIS   91.52 (+2.87%)
AMC   3.99 (+1.53%)
PFE   50.23 (-2.01%)
PYPL   77.12 (+3.41%)
NFLX   304.75 (+3.32%)
QQQ   264.75 (+0.10%)
AAPL   126.82 (+1.40%)
MSFT   227.50 (-5.04%)
META   127.24 (+2.00%)
GOOGL   88.13 (-1.11%)
AMZN   84.80 (-1.19%)
TSLA   111.60 (+3.24%)
NVDA   143.91 (+0.53%)
NIO   10.49 (+8.93%)
BABA   99.54 (+8.22%)
AMD   64.14 (+0.19%)
T   19.19 (+2.40%)
MU   53.49 (+6.19%)
F   11.85 (+1.46%)
CGC   2.44 (+5.63%)
GE   67.99 (-19.99%)
DIS   91.52 (+2.87%)
AMC   3.99 (+1.53%)
PFE   50.23 (-2.01%)
PYPL   77.12 (+3.41%)
NFLX   304.75 (+3.32%)
QQQ   264.75 (+0.10%)
AAPL   126.82 (+1.40%)
MSFT   227.50 (-5.04%)
META   127.24 (+2.00%)
GOOGL   88.13 (-1.11%)
AMZN   84.80 (-1.19%)
TSLA   111.60 (+3.24%)
NVDA   143.91 (+0.53%)
NIO   10.49 (+8.93%)
BABA   99.54 (+8.22%)
AMD   64.14 (+0.19%)
T   19.19 (+2.40%)
MU   53.49 (+6.19%)
F   11.85 (+1.46%)
CGC   2.44 (+5.63%)
GE   67.99 (-19.99%)
DIS   91.52 (+2.87%)
AMC   3.99 (+1.53%)
PFE   50.23 (-2.01%)
PYPL   77.12 (+3.41%)
NFLX   304.75 (+3.32%)
QQQ   264.75 (+0.10%)
AAPL   126.82 (+1.40%)
MSFT   227.50 (-5.04%)
META   127.24 (+2.00%)
GOOGL   88.13 (-1.11%)
AMZN   84.80 (-1.19%)
TSLA   111.60 (+3.24%)
NVDA   143.91 (+0.53%)
NIO   10.49 (+8.93%)
BABA   99.54 (+8.22%)
AMD   64.14 (+0.19%)
T   19.19 (+2.40%)
MU   53.49 (+6.19%)
F   11.85 (+1.46%)
CGC   2.44 (+5.63%)
GE   67.99 (-19.99%)
DIS   91.52 (+2.87%)
AMC   3.99 (+1.53%)
PFE   50.23 (-2.01%)
PYPL   77.12 (+3.41%)
NFLX   304.75 (+3.32%)

Meta fined 390 million euros for forcing users to agree to personalized ads in violation of European privacy rules

Wed., January 4, 2023 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Meta fined 390 million euros for forcing users to agree to personalized ads in violation of European privacy rules.

Should you invest $1,000 in onsemi right now?

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Enter your email address below to see which companies made the list.

Recent Videos

Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: