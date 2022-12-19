QQQ   269.73 (-1.65%)
AAPL   132.34 (-1.61%)
MSFT   240.48 (-1.72%)
META   114.14 (-4.43%)
GOOGL   88.37 (-2.09%)
AMZN   84.98 (-3.28%)
TSLA   150.10 (-0.09%)
NVDA   162.30 (-2.06%)
NIO   11.03 (-4.91%)
BABA   87.18 (+0.45%)
AMD   64.46 (-1.45%)
T   17.86 (-3.41%)
MU   51.72 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.40 (-7.69%)
F   11.70 (-3.47%)
GE   78.06 (+0.53%)
DIS   85.80 (-4.75%)
AMC   4.91 (-7.53%)
PFE   51.40 (+0.00%)
PYPL   68.93 (-0.48%)
NFLX   287.80 (-1.00%)
Meta, L3Harris fall; Madrigal Pharmaceuticals rise

Mon., December 19, 2022 | The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Tesla Inc., down 36 cents to $149.87.

A majority of Twitter users in a poll want the electric vehicle maker's CEO, Elon Musk, to step down as head of the social media company.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., down $7.72 to $205.55.

The technology and communications company is buying Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.

Equifax Inc., down 73 cents to $191.17.

The credit reporting company is offering to buy Boa Vista Serviços, the second largest consumer credit bureau in Brazil.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., down $1.26 to $185.09.

The insurance and risk-management company is buying NEK Insurance.

Meta Platforms Inc., down $4.95 to $114.48.

The European Union accused Facebook's parent company of breaching antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $171.03 to $234.83.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential liver disease treatment.

Mesa Air Group Inc., unchanged at $1.17.

The regional airline plans to end operations with American Airlines and is finalizing a deal with United Airlines.

The Walt Disney Co., down $4.30 to $85.78.

The opening of “Avatar: The Way of Water” reportedly fell short of some estimates.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
2.8531 of 5 stars		$205.44-3.7%2.18%35.67Hold$270.23
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
1.7357 of 5 stars		$234.81+268.0%N/A-14.65Moderate Buy$154.00
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)
3.2246 of 5 stars		$185.16-0.6%1.10%36.45Moderate Buy$207.00
Equifax (EFX)
2.2783 of 5 stars		$191.09-0.4%0.82%33.18Moderate Buy$205.50
