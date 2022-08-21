Meta Platforms Stock Tumbles on Bear Note

S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
Biden's Plan to Confiscate Your Cash? (Ad)
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
3rd Massive Dollar Upheaval Has Started (Ad)
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
A Hot Tech Company With Strong Patents & Partners (Ad)pixel
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
Biden's Plan to Confiscate Your Cash? (Ad)
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
3rd Massive Dollar Upheaval Has Started (Ad)
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
A Hot Tech Company With Strong Patents & Partners (Ad)pixel
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
Biden's Plan to Confiscate Your Cash? (Ad)
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
3rd Massive Dollar Upheaval Has Started (Ad)
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
A Hot Tech Company With Strong Patents & Partners (Ad)pixel
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
Biden's Plan to Confiscate Your Cash? (Ad)
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
3rd Massive Dollar Upheaval Has Started (Ad)
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
A Hot Tech Company With Strong Patents & Partners (Ad)pixel
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos

Meta Platforms Stock Tumbles on Bear Note

Last updated on Sun., August 21, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is feeling the heat this morning, after Morgan Stanley cut the security's price target to $225 from $280. The firm cited the Facebook and Instagram parent's declining time spent on social platforms by U.S. users, as engagement moves toward its Reels short-video feature, which has lower capacity for monetization at the moment. At last check, META is down 3.4% to trade at $168.77.

The brokerage bunch remains mostly optimistic towards Meta Platforms stock, though, with 22 of the 30 analysts in question sporting a "buy" or better rating, while the remaining eight carry a tepid "hold" or worse. What's more, the 12-month consensus target price of $235.80 is a 39% premium to current levels, leaving the equity exposed to more price-target cuts moving forward.

Down 52.1% year-over-year, the security has struggled with a ceiling at the $190 level since early June, and is fresh off a June 23, roughly two-year low of $154.23. Meanwhile, the 80-day moving average has served as a constant level of pressure for the shares for most of 2022. 

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.