MetLife Stock's Rally Isn't Over Yet

While many stocks have pulled back in November, shares of insurance name MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET) capitalized on October's broad-market rally, breaking through a former ceiling near the $75 mark last week, and hitting a record high of $76.82 earlier today. MetLife stock isn't showing any signs of slowing, either, as a historically bullish signal is flashing at the moment.

These highs come amid historically low implied volatility (IV) for the stock, which has been a bullish combination for MET in the past. Per data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, there have been six similar instances during the past three years when the equity was within 2% of a 52-week high while its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) sat in the 20th annual percentile of of lower. MetLife stock currently sports an SVI of 24%, which sits in the 7th percentile of its 12-month range.

Digging deeper, MET has averaged a 1.4% one-month return after these signals, with 83% of these returns being positive. From its current perch, this would put the equity at another record high of $77.50.

An unwinding of pessimism among options traders could create even more tailwinds. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), 2.32 puts have been picked up for every call during the past 10 weeks. This ratio stands higher than all other readings from the past year, implying a much healthier-than-usual appetite for long puts of late.

Echoing this, the stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 1.36 stands in the 92nd percentile of its 12-month range. In other words, short-term options traders have rarely been more put-biased.

When individuals think about Reddit stocks, it's not surprising that GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) come to mind. These two stocks were the poster children of the “meme stock" movement in 2021. And they weren't alone. There are a number of speculative stocks that are trending in the social media forum.

The Reddit community, however, is interested in more than low-priced stocks. To be clear, penny stocks still draw a lot of interest from the Reddit crowd. But this is a diverse group of investors. In fact, many of the trending Reddit stocks are companies that are in the portfolio of many retail and institutional investors.

That's why it's worth paying attention to the stocks that are popular with Reddit investors. That's the purpose of this presentation. Here are seven stocks that appear to be sound investment choices for 2023. All of these stocks currently have a consensus analysts rating of Hold or better.

