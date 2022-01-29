S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
3 Strong Sector ETFs to Consider Buying Now
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know amid the fears of war
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Huge demand at Caterpillar, but global supply constrains
Stocks end a turbulent week with biggest gains of the year
MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/24 – 1/28
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
3 Strong Sector ETFs to Consider Buying Now
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know amid the fears of war
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Huge demand at Caterpillar, but global supply constrains
Stocks end a turbulent week with biggest gains of the year
MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/24 – 1/28
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
3 Strong Sector ETFs to Consider Buying Now
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know amid the fears of war
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Huge demand at Caterpillar, but global supply constrains
Stocks end a turbulent week with biggest gains of the year
MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/24 – 1/28
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
3 Strong Sector ETFs to Consider Buying Now
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know amid the fears of war
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Huge demand at Caterpillar, but global supply constrains
Stocks end a turbulent week with biggest gains of the year
MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/24 – 1/28

#MeToo protest in Amsterdam after allegations at TV show

Saturday, January 29, 2022 | The Associated Press


Hundreds of people protested in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in a #MeToo demonstration sparked by allegations of sexual improprieties linked to a popular Dutch TV talent show. The demonstration on Amsterdam's Museumplein square was organized following reports of inappropriate sexual behavior, ranging from WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape, linked to "The Voice of Holland." (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of people protested Saturday in Amsterdam in a #MeToo demonstration sparked by allegations of sexual impropriety linked to a popular Dutch TV talent show.

The demonstration on Amsterdam's Museumplein square was organized following reports of sexual harassment, ranging from WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape, linked to “The Voice of Holland.”

The popular show was taken off the air two weeks ago after women accused two panelists who have appeared on the show in recent years and its pianist and band leader of inappropriate and unwanted sexual advances.

The two coaches, both popular Dutch performers, have denied wrongdoing. The bandleader apologized and resigned from the show.

While a number of women have made complaints to law enforcement authorities, prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will charge anybody.

The scandal has led to calls in the Netherlands for more action to make workplaces safer for women.

Labor union FNV said this week that “nearly five years after #MeToo, shockingly little has changed in tackling workplace sexual intimidation” and called on the government to tighten laws.

FNV vice president Kitty Jong said that the allegations about “The Voice Of Holland” clearly show “that women in vulnerable positions have too few resources to address sexual harassment.”


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.