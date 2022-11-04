Mexican company to build $200M, 295-worker bakery in Georgia

S&P 500   3,770.55 (+1.36%)
DOW   32,403.22 (+1.26%)
QQQ   264.68 (+1.61%)
AAPL   138.38 (-0.36%)
MSFT   221.39 (+3.33%)
META   90.79 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   86.58 (+3.78%)
AMZN   90.98 (+1.88%)
TSLA   207.47 (-3.64%)
NVDA   141.56 (+5.48%)
NIO   11.68 (+17.51%)
BABA   69.81 (+7.05%)
AMD   62.19 (+3.46%)
T   18.32 (+0.83%)
MU   56.16 (+5.01%)
CGC   3.29 (-4.64%)
F   13.51 (+1.89%)
GE   81.07 (+3.43%)
DIS   99.58 (+0.33%)
AMC   5.65 (-0.88%)
PYPL   75.18 (-1.79%)
PFE   47.22 (+1.40%)
NFLX   260.79 (-3.07%)
S&P 500   3,770.55 (+1.36%)
DOW   32,403.22 (+1.26%)
QQQ   264.68 (+1.61%)
AAPL   138.38 (-0.36%)
MSFT   221.39 (+3.33%)
META   90.79 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   86.58 (+3.78%)
AMZN   90.98 (+1.88%)
TSLA   207.47 (-3.64%)
NVDA   141.56 (+5.48%)
NIO   11.68 (+17.51%)
BABA   69.81 (+7.05%)
AMD   62.19 (+3.46%)
T   18.32 (+0.83%)
MU   56.16 (+5.01%)
CGC   3.29 (-4.64%)
F   13.51 (+1.89%)
GE   81.07 (+3.43%)
DIS   99.58 (+0.33%)
AMC   5.65 (-0.88%)
PYPL   75.18 (-1.79%)
PFE   47.22 (+1.40%)
NFLX   260.79 (-3.07%)
S&P 500   3,770.55 (+1.36%)
DOW   32,403.22 (+1.26%)
QQQ   264.68 (+1.61%)
AAPL   138.38 (-0.36%)
MSFT   221.39 (+3.33%)
META   90.79 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   86.58 (+3.78%)
AMZN   90.98 (+1.88%)
TSLA   207.47 (-3.64%)
NVDA   141.56 (+5.48%)
NIO   11.68 (+17.51%)
BABA   69.81 (+7.05%)
AMD   62.19 (+3.46%)
T   18.32 (+0.83%)
MU   56.16 (+5.01%)
CGC   3.29 (-4.64%)
F   13.51 (+1.89%)
GE   81.07 (+3.43%)
DIS   99.58 (+0.33%)
AMC   5.65 (-0.88%)
PYPL   75.18 (-1.79%)
PFE   47.22 (+1.40%)
NFLX   260.79 (-3.07%)
S&P 500   3,770.55 (+1.36%)
DOW   32,403.22 (+1.26%)
QQQ   264.68 (+1.61%)
AAPL   138.38 (-0.36%)
MSFT   221.39 (+3.33%)
META   90.79 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   86.58 (+3.78%)
AMZN   90.98 (+1.88%)
TSLA   207.47 (-3.64%)
NVDA   141.56 (+5.48%)
NIO   11.68 (+17.51%)
BABA   69.81 (+7.05%)
AMD   62.19 (+3.46%)
T   18.32 (+0.83%)
MU   56.16 (+5.01%)
CGC   3.29 (-4.64%)
F   13.51 (+1.89%)
GE   81.07 (+3.43%)
DIS   99.58 (+0.33%)
AMC   5.65 (-0.88%)
PYPL   75.18 (-1.79%)
PFE   47.22 (+1.40%)
NFLX   260.79 (-3.07%)

Mexican company to build $200M, 295-worker bakery in Georgia

Fri., November 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican bakery will be turning out more bread in south Georgia, announcing a larger bakery to go with a smaller one that it's already building.

Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo said Friday that it will spend $200 million on a new bakery in Valdosta and hire 295 workers.

The company originally announced a $25 million bakery projected to hire 76 workers in 2021. That bakery is under construction and will start operating in December, said Andrea Schruijer, executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority.

The project announced Friday will begin work in December in the same industrial park and is expected to open in December 2025.

The first bakery will make sandwich buns for restaurants across the Southeast. It's unclear what the bakery announced Friday will make.

Schruijer told the Valdosta Daily Times that workers' wages will start between $19 and $25 an hour.

The company will get an undisclosed amount of job training assistance from the state. Schruijer said local officials approved a 12-year graduated property tax break. She said she was unable to give a specific value for how much the city and county were forgoing in taxes.

Grupo Bimbo will also qualify for a Georgia tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $3,500 per job from state income taxes, up to $5.2 million over five years, as long as workers make at least $31,300 a year. If Grupo Bimbo doesn't owe that much income tax, it will be able to recover the rest of the credit from state income tax payments made by workers.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.