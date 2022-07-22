Mexican telephone union back to work, government to mediate

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,961.63 (-0.93%)
DOW   31,899.29 (-0.43%)
QQQ   301.95 (-1.77%)
AAPL   154.12 (-0.79%)
MSFT   260.55 (-1.62%)
META   169.21 (-7.62%)
GOOGL   107.90 (-5.63%)
AMZN   122.43 (-1.77%)
TSLA   816.50 (+0.17%)
NVDA   173.06 (-4.12%)
NIO   19.27 (-6.82%)
BABA   100.61 (-4.30%)
AMD   88.06 (-3.33%)
MU   61.28 (-3.71%)
CGC   2.56 (-7.25%)
T   18.39 (-2.80%)
GE   68.24 (+0.16%)
F   12.85 (-1.15%)
DIS   102.71 (-1.41%)
AMC   15.50 (-8.82%)
PFE   51.26 (+0.27%)
PYPL   81.03 (-2.08%)
NFLX   220.52 (-1.50%)
S&P 500   3,961.63 (-0.93%)
DOW   31,899.29 (-0.43%)
QQQ   301.95 (-1.77%)
AAPL   154.12 (-0.79%)
MSFT   260.55 (-1.62%)
META   169.21 (-7.62%)
GOOGL   107.90 (-5.63%)
AMZN   122.43 (-1.77%)
TSLA   816.50 (+0.17%)
NVDA   173.06 (-4.12%)
NIO   19.27 (-6.82%)
BABA   100.61 (-4.30%)
AMD   88.06 (-3.33%)
MU   61.28 (-3.71%)
CGC   2.56 (-7.25%)
T   18.39 (-2.80%)
GE   68.24 (+0.16%)
F   12.85 (-1.15%)
DIS   102.71 (-1.41%)
AMC   15.50 (-8.82%)
PFE   51.26 (+0.27%)
PYPL   81.03 (-2.08%)
NFLX   220.52 (-1.50%)
S&P 500   3,961.63 (-0.93%)
DOW   31,899.29 (-0.43%)
QQQ   301.95 (-1.77%)
AAPL   154.12 (-0.79%)
MSFT   260.55 (-1.62%)
META   169.21 (-7.62%)
GOOGL   107.90 (-5.63%)
AMZN   122.43 (-1.77%)
TSLA   816.50 (+0.17%)
NVDA   173.06 (-4.12%)
NIO   19.27 (-6.82%)
BABA   100.61 (-4.30%)
AMD   88.06 (-3.33%)
MU   61.28 (-3.71%)
CGC   2.56 (-7.25%)
T   18.39 (-2.80%)
GE   68.24 (+0.16%)
F   12.85 (-1.15%)
DIS   102.71 (-1.41%)
AMC   15.50 (-8.82%)
PFE   51.26 (+0.27%)
PYPL   81.03 (-2.08%)
NFLX   220.52 (-1.50%)
S&P 500   3,961.63 (-0.93%)
DOW   31,899.29 (-0.43%)
QQQ   301.95 (-1.77%)
AAPL   154.12 (-0.79%)
MSFT   260.55 (-1.62%)
META   169.21 (-7.62%)
GOOGL   107.90 (-5.63%)
AMZN   122.43 (-1.77%)
TSLA   816.50 (+0.17%)
NVDA   173.06 (-4.12%)
NIO   19.27 (-6.82%)
BABA   100.61 (-4.30%)
AMD   88.06 (-3.33%)
MU   61.28 (-3.71%)
CGC   2.56 (-7.25%)
T   18.39 (-2.80%)
GE   68.24 (+0.16%)
F   12.85 (-1.15%)
DIS   102.71 (-1.41%)
AMC   15.50 (-8.82%)
PFE   51.26 (+0.27%)
PYPL   81.03 (-2.08%)
NFLX   220.52 (-1.50%)

Mexican telephone union back to work, government to mediate

Friday, July 22, 2022 | The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — About 30,000 workers at Mexico’s largest fixed-line telephone and internet company agreed to go back to work Friday while the government mediates a dispute over wages, pensions and benefits.

The Labor Department said that it would act as mediator and that the union and company would have 20 working days to reach an agreement.

Unionized employees went on strike Thursday at Teléfonos de Mexico, better known as Telmex. It was once a state-owned company that controlled basically all phone service in Mexico. But since its privatization in the 1990s, anti-monopoly controls have forced it to yield ground to other cellphone and internet providers.

Telmex and its subsidiaries had been known for relatively cordial relations with the national Telephone Workers union, which said its strike was the first at the company since 1985.

Telmex said Thursday the demands of its unionized employees were not consistent with “the financial viability of the company.”

Unionized employees are demanding a 7.5% wage hike, plus a 2.9% increase in benefits. That would put them just over the current inflation rate of about 8%.

The union said the company had offered increases of 4.4% in wages and 1.1% in benefits.

There were also disagreements about unfilled positions, back wages and pensions.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.