QQQ   284.03 (+2.00%)
AAPL   152.24 (+1.87%)
MSFT   250.57 (+1.34%)
META   137.30 (+5.84%)
GOOGL   104.39 (+1.82%)
AMZN   120.52 (+0.58%)
TSLA   222.17 (+5.17%)
NVDA   132.38 (+5.07%)
NIO   10.59 (+12.06%)
BABA   63.24 (+0.14%)
AMD   61.39 (+4.58%)
T   17.73 (+1.26%)
MU   55.78 (-0.82%)
CGC   2.90 (+26.64%)
F   12.84 (+2.88%)
GE   72.93 (-0.59%)
DIS   104.35 (+2.59%)
AMC   6.74 (+5.97%)
PYPL   89.16 (+7.01%)
PFE   45.52 (-0.04%)
NFLX   290.95 (+3.01%)
QQQ   284.03 (+2.00%)
AAPL   152.24 (+1.87%)
MSFT   250.57 (+1.34%)
META   137.30 (+5.84%)
GOOGL   104.39 (+1.82%)
AMZN   120.52 (+0.58%)
TSLA   222.17 (+5.17%)
NVDA   132.38 (+5.07%)
NIO   10.59 (+12.06%)
BABA   63.24 (+0.14%)
AMD   61.39 (+4.58%)
T   17.73 (+1.26%)
MU   55.78 (-0.82%)
CGC   2.90 (+26.64%)
F   12.84 (+2.88%)
GE   72.93 (-0.59%)
DIS   104.35 (+2.59%)
AMC   6.74 (+5.97%)
PYPL   89.16 (+7.01%)
PFE   45.52 (-0.04%)
NFLX   290.95 (+3.01%)
QQQ   284.03 (+2.00%)
AAPL   152.24 (+1.87%)
MSFT   250.57 (+1.34%)
META   137.30 (+5.84%)
GOOGL   104.39 (+1.82%)
AMZN   120.52 (+0.58%)
TSLA   222.17 (+5.17%)
NVDA   132.38 (+5.07%)
NIO   10.59 (+12.06%)
BABA   63.24 (+0.14%)
AMD   61.39 (+4.58%)
T   17.73 (+1.26%)
MU   55.78 (-0.82%)
CGC   2.90 (+26.64%)
F   12.84 (+2.88%)
GE   72.93 (-0.59%)
DIS   104.35 (+2.59%)
AMC   6.74 (+5.97%)
PYPL   89.16 (+7.01%)
PFE   45.52 (-0.04%)
NFLX   290.95 (+3.01%)
QQQ   284.03 (+2.00%)
AAPL   152.24 (+1.87%)
MSFT   250.57 (+1.34%)
META   137.30 (+5.84%)
GOOGL   104.39 (+1.82%)
AMZN   120.52 (+0.58%)
TSLA   222.17 (+5.17%)
NVDA   132.38 (+5.07%)
NIO   10.59 (+12.06%)
BABA   63.24 (+0.14%)
AMD   61.39 (+4.58%)
T   17.73 (+1.26%)
MU   55.78 (-0.82%)
CGC   2.90 (+26.64%)
F   12.84 (+2.88%)
GE   72.93 (-0.59%)
DIS   104.35 (+2.59%)
AMC   6.74 (+5.97%)
PYPL   89.16 (+7.01%)
PFE   45.52 (-0.04%)
NFLX   290.95 (+3.01%)

Mexico: Bus lines colluded for 20 years to keep fares high

Tue., October 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Regulators in Mexico announced fines totaling about $60 million against most of the country’s largest passenger bus lines Tuesday, saying they colluded among themselves for 20 years to keep fares artificially high.

The country’s anti-monopoly commission said the price-fixing may have cost passengers about $170 million in excess ticket costs.

The Federal Commission on Economic Competition said the fines were levied against 18 bus companies and 31 individuals associated with them.

The commission said that between 2000 and 2020, the companies reached six different agreements to charge equally high fares or split routes among themselves, rather than compete among themselves to charge less.

Should you invest $1,000 in CIT Group right now?

Before you consider CIT Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CIT Group wasn't on the list.

While CIT Group currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.