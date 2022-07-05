Mexico leader to end daylight saving, keep "God's clock"

×
S&P 500   3,822.72 (-0.07%)
DOW   30,908.69 (-0.61%)
QQQ   286.14 (+1.42%)
AAPL   141.21 (+1.64%)
MSFT   262.12 (+0.98%)
META   167.32 (+4.56%)
GOOGL   2,261.28 (+3.98%)
AMZN   113.59 (+3.68%)
TSLA   695.28 (+1.98%)
NVDA   148.86 (+2.50%)
NIO   22.04 (+3.18%)
BABA   118.48 (+2.14%)
AMD   74.77 (+1.49%)
MU   56.67 (+5.63%)
CGC   2.66 (-5.34%)
T   21.12 (-0.89%)
GE   61.74 (-2.83%)
F   11.11 (-1.86%)
DIS   96.98 (+0.87%)
AMC   12.62 (-6.73%)
PFE   51.34 (-1.85%)
PYPL   74.26 (+4.01%)
NFLX   184.41 (+2.48%)
S&P 500   3,822.72 (-0.07%)
DOW   30,908.69 (-0.61%)
QQQ   286.14 (+1.42%)
AAPL   141.21 (+1.64%)
MSFT   262.12 (+0.98%)
META   167.32 (+4.56%)
GOOGL   2,261.28 (+3.98%)
AMZN   113.59 (+3.68%)
TSLA   695.28 (+1.98%)
NVDA   148.86 (+2.50%)
NIO   22.04 (+3.18%)
BABA   118.48 (+2.14%)
AMD   74.77 (+1.49%)
MU   56.67 (+5.63%)
CGC   2.66 (-5.34%)
T   21.12 (-0.89%)
GE   61.74 (-2.83%)
F   11.11 (-1.86%)
DIS   96.98 (+0.87%)
AMC   12.62 (-6.73%)
PFE   51.34 (-1.85%)
PYPL   74.26 (+4.01%)
NFLX   184.41 (+2.48%)
S&P 500   3,822.72 (-0.07%)
DOW   30,908.69 (-0.61%)
QQQ   286.14 (+1.42%)
AAPL   141.21 (+1.64%)
MSFT   262.12 (+0.98%)
META   167.32 (+4.56%)
GOOGL   2,261.28 (+3.98%)
AMZN   113.59 (+3.68%)
TSLA   695.28 (+1.98%)
NVDA   148.86 (+2.50%)
NIO   22.04 (+3.18%)
BABA   118.48 (+2.14%)
AMD   74.77 (+1.49%)
MU   56.67 (+5.63%)
CGC   2.66 (-5.34%)
T   21.12 (-0.89%)
GE   61.74 (-2.83%)
F   11.11 (-1.86%)
DIS   96.98 (+0.87%)
AMC   12.62 (-6.73%)
PFE   51.34 (-1.85%)
PYPL   74.26 (+4.01%)
NFLX   184.41 (+2.48%)
S&P 500   3,822.72 (-0.07%)
DOW   30,908.69 (-0.61%)
QQQ   286.14 (+1.42%)
AAPL   141.21 (+1.64%)
MSFT   262.12 (+0.98%)
META   167.32 (+4.56%)
GOOGL   2,261.28 (+3.98%)
AMZN   113.59 (+3.68%)
TSLA   695.28 (+1.98%)
NVDA   148.86 (+2.50%)
NIO   22.04 (+3.18%)
BABA   118.48 (+2.14%)
AMD   74.77 (+1.49%)
MU   56.67 (+5.63%)
CGC   2.66 (-5.34%)
T   21.12 (-0.89%)
GE   61.74 (-2.83%)
F   11.11 (-1.86%)
DIS   96.98 (+0.87%)
AMC   12.62 (-6.73%)
PFE   51.34 (-1.85%)
PYPL   74.26 (+4.01%)
NFLX   184.41 (+2.48%)

Mexico leader to end daylight saving, keep "God's clock"

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president submitted a bill Tuesday to end daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year.

Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer said Mexico should return to “God’s clock,” or standard time, arguing that setting clocks back or forward damages people’s health.

That would mean darkness falling an hour earlier on summer afternoons.

“The recommendable thing is to return to standard time, which is when the solar clock coincides with the people's clock, the clock of God,” Alcocer argued.

Mexicans set their clocks ahead this year on April 3, and are scheduled to set them back on Oct. 30. The changes, if approved, would presumably apply to next year.

The change would mean central Mexican time, which covers most of the country, potentially could be permanently two hours behind the east coast of the United States; it is now one hour behind for most of the year. The U.S. Senate in March passed a bill to make daylight savings permanent, though the measure has not passed the House of Representatives.

Economists argue that, while the energy savings are minimal, going back to standard time might cause trouble for financial markets in Mexico by putting U.S. east coast markets so far ahead.

López Obrador has said he is considering keeping daylight savings time for some northern border states.

And businesses like restaurants that have become accustomed to staying open later may have to close earlier as many crime-wary Mexicans often try to be off the streets after dark.

Nearly a dozen states across the U.S. have already standardized daylight saving time.


7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.



View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.