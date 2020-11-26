S&P 500   3,643.25 (+0.37%)
DOW   29,937.28 (+0.22%)
QQQ   299.96 (+1.24%)
AAPL   117.39 (+1.17%)
MSFT   216.15 (+1.07%)
FB   278.65 (+1.11%)
GOOGL   1,790.23 (+1.48%)
AMZN   3,213.82 (+0.90%)
TSLA   595.12 (+3.68%)
NVDA   534.35 (+0.94%)
BABA   276.89 (-0.30%)
CGC   27.38 (+1.90%)
GE   10.36 (-1.33%)
MU   64.06 (+0.99%)
AMD   87.44 (+0.84%)
T   28.93 (-0.21%)
NIO   54.44 (+1.40%)
F   9.04 (-0.44%)
ACB   8.90 (+2.18%)
NFLX   488.42 (+0.71%)
GILD   59.61 (+0.18%)
BA   216.68 (-0.43%)
DIS   148.21 (-0.59%)
Mexico opens anti-monopoly probe against Wal-Mart de Mexico

Thursday, November 26, 2020 | The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s anti-monopoly commission said Thursday it has begun a formal investigation into possible monopolistic practices in wholesale and retail goods distribution and sales, a probe that appears to involve Wal-Mart's Mexican subsidiary.

While the Federal Economic Competition Commission did not identify its target, Wal-Mart de Mexico told investors earlier this week that it had been notified of an investigation involving the company in exactly those areas.

It was not clear what the supposed practices involved, but as Mexico’s largest retailer, Wal-Mart has significant leverage with suppliers.

The company said it has acted in accordance with Mexican laws and will defend itself.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walmart (WMT)2.0$151.63-0.1%1.42%24.18Buy$150.44
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


