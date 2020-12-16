Mexico says credit, debit card settlements a near monopoly

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican regulators said Wednesday that the two firms handling the country’s debit or credit card settlement process represent a near monopoly, and have recommended that leading banks be forced to sell off their ownership share in the companies.
While many banks issue cards in Mexico, only two firms actually process and settle such electronic transactions. Eight private Mexican banks own a large share of the settlement and processing firms, thus gaining an unfair advantage.
The federal Commission on Economic Competition said the lack of competition has resulted in high processing fees, and reduced the incentive for investment in new and safer systems to handle transactions and avoid system breakdowns.
It said the combination of high fees and bad service has kept many consumers and small businesses out of the card transaction system.
Mexican card systems are prone to frequent breakdowns that prevent consumers from using their cards, or make them more vulnerable to fraudulent transactions.
The commission cited the extremely lengthy and unclear requirements for new firms seeking to enter the market, and called on the government to ease the entry of new competitors.
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
While COVID-19 was a sucker-punch to the stock market earlier in the year, the stock market is roaring back. The Dow is hovering around 30,000, and the S&P 500 is trading near 3,600. S&P 500 stocks are trading at nearly 23 times their annual earnings, still well above historical norms.
At the same time, interest rates are near all-time lows (and probably dipping even lower). 10-year Treasuries are yielding just 0.9%, and collectively S&P 500 stocks are yielding under 2%. Some investors think that it's too challenging to find safe and affordable securities that pay 4%, 5%, and even 6% yields.
Searching for yield isn't easy in an environment where historically high asset prices and stimulus from the Fed have driven down yields. This doesn't leave many options for investors looking for retirement income or a decent dividend yield on their stocks, but there are a handful of cheap dividend stocks to buy that are still yielding 3-6%.
Let's review some of the best cheap dividend stocks in the market today in this slideshow.
View the "12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today".