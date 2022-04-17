S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle
Live Updates | Zelenskyy seeks to break Russian blockade
Libya oil company says field closed amid political impasse
Live Updates | Celebrity chef's kitchen bombed in Kharkiv
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
Live Updates | Austrian leader says Putin in 'own war logic’
Live Updates | Zelenskyy says Mariupol's fate key to talks
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle
Live Updates | Zelenskyy seeks to break Russian blockade
Libya oil company says field closed amid political impasse
Live Updates | Celebrity chef's kitchen bombed in Kharkiv
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
Live Updates | Austrian leader says Putin in 'own war logic’
Live Updates | Zelenskyy says Mariupol's fate key to talks
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle
Live Updates | Zelenskyy seeks to break Russian blockade
Libya oil company says field closed amid political impasse
Live Updates | Celebrity chef's kitchen bombed in Kharkiv
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
Live Updates | Austrian leader says Putin in 'own war logic’
Live Updates | Zelenskyy says Mariupol's fate key to talks
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle
Live Updates | Zelenskyy seeks to break Russian blockade
Libya oil company says field closed amid political impasse
Live Updates | Celebrity chef's kitchen bombed in Kharkiv
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
Live Updates | Austrian leader says Putin in 'own war logic’
Live Updates | Zelenskyy says Mariupol's fate key to talks

Mexico's Congress to vote on energy constitutional reform

Sunday, April 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Congress debated on Sunday ahead of a vote on a constitutional reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that would undo much of the market opening in electrical power carried out by his predecessor in 2013.

The reform seeks to limit foreign-built renewable energy plants, and guarantee at least 54% of electricity would be bought from government-owned generating plants, which are dirtier.

The debate began with nearly all 500 deputies present. The ruling party and its allies need a two-thirds majority in order to pass the constitutional reform.

Some pro-government legislators chanted ‘’Traitors'' at the opposition, which objects to the reform. Opposition lawmakers shouted: ‘’It won't happen.''

Critics say the reform will hurt investors and their confidence in Mexico. The companies are likely to file for court injunctions, and the U.S. government may file a complaint under a free trade agreement that could result in compensatory tariffs on Mexican products.

Pro-government legislators have already passed a law giving the state utility more discretion in deciding whose electricity to buy, but it remains stalled by court challenges.


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.