QQQ   301.68 (-0.88%)
AAPL   150.87 (-0.69%)
MSFT   263.62 (-1.17%)
META   177.92 (-3.00%)
GOOGL   95.01 (-4.39%)
AMZN   98.24 (-1.81%)
TSLA   207.32 (+3.00%)
NVDA   223.37 (+0.59%)
NIO   10.47 (-1.69%)
BABA   108.46 (+3.19%)
AMD   83.21 (-1.75%)
T   18.97 (-0.99%)
F   13.49 (+0.52%)
MU   60.18 (-0.12%)
CGC   2.27 (-17.15%)
GE   80.79 (-1.43%)
DIS   110.36 (-1.27%)
AMC   5.36 (-6.29%)
PFE   43.34 (-1.46%)
PYPL   78.42 (-1.63%)
NFLX   362.50 (-1.18%)
MGM Resorts, Sonos rise; Mattel, Affirm Holdings fall

Thu., February 9, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

The Walt Disney Co., down $1.42 to $110.36.

The media and amusement park giant announced layoffs and a cost-savings plan.

Affirm Holdings Inc., down 2.73 to $13.29.

The digital commerce platform cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Mattel Inc., down $2.19 to $18.31.

The maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels slashed its profit forecast for the year.

AppLovin Corp., up $3.43 to $16.11.

The mobile app technology company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Tapestry Inc., up $1.50 to $44.71.

The owner of the Coach and Kate Spade fashion brands reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings.

MGM Resorts International, up $2.67 to $44.10.

The owner of the Bellagio, Luxor and other Las Vegas casinos reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.

Sonos Inc., up $2.94 to $20.80.

The maker of wireless speakers and home audio equipment handily beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Sumo Logic Inc., down 28 cents to $11.90.

Francisco Partners is buying the software company for about $1.7 billion.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Mattel (MAT)
2.8915 of 5 stars		$18.31-10.7%3.28%10.96Moderate Buy$28.00
MGM Resorts International (MGM)
2.4765 of 5 stars		$44.10+6.4%0.02%15.10Moderate Buy$51.82
Walt Disney (DIS)
2.7842 of 5 stars		$110.36-1.3%N/A64.16Moderate Buy$129.19
Sonos (SONO)
2.1911 of 5 stars		$20.80+16.5%N/A48.37Hold$24.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

