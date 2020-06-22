AAPL   358.87 (+2.62%)
MSFT   200.57 (+2.78%)
FB   239.22 (+0.18%)
GOOGL   1,450.66 (+1.83%)
AMZN   2,713.82 (+1.45%)
NVDA   381.07 (+2.87%)
CGC   17.37 (+0.23%)
BABA   221.41 (+0.35%)
MU   51.15 (+0.63%)
GE   7.04 (-1.54%)
TSLA   994.32 (-0.66%)
AMD   54.76 (+0.98%)
T   30.11 (-0.66%)
ACB   13.72 (+2.62%)
F   6.28 (+0.80%)
GILD   75.67 (-2.32%)
DIS   115.92 (+1.37%)
BAC   24.62 (-2.50%)
NFLX   468.04 (+3.16%)
BA   188.52 (+0.80%)
AAPL   358.87 (+2.62%)
MSFT   200.57 (+2.78%)
FB   239.22 (+0.18%)
GOOGL   1,450.66 (+1.83%)
AMZN   2,713.82 (+1.45%)
NVDA   381.07 (+2.87%)
CGC   17.37 (+0.23%)
BABA   221.41 (+0.35%)
MU   51.15 (+0.63%)
GE   7.04 (-1.54%)
TSLA   994.32 (-0.66%)
AMD   54.76 (+0.98%)
T   30.11 (-0.66%)
ACB   13.72 (+2.62%)
F   6.28 (+0.80%)
GILD   75.67 (-2.32%)
DIS   115.92 (+1.37%)
BAC   24.62 (-2.50%)
NFLX   468.04 (+3.16%)
BA   188.52 (+0.80%)
AAPL   358.87 (+2.62%)
MSFT   200.57 (+2.78%)
FB   239.22 (+0.18%)
GOOGL   1,450.66 (+1.83%)
AMZN   2,713.82 (+1.45%)
NVDA   381.07 (+2.87%)
CGC   17.37 (+0.23%)
BABA   221.41 (+0.35%)
MU   51.15 (+0.63%)
GE   7.04 (-1.54%)
TSLA   994.32 (-0.66%)
AMD   54.76 (+0.98%)
T   30.11 (-0.66%)
ACB   13.72 (+2.62%)
F   6.28 (+0.80%)
GILD   75.67 (-2.32%)
DIS   115.92 (+1.37%)
BAC   24.62 (-2.50%)
NFLX   468.04 (+3.16%)
BA   188.52 (+0.80%)
AAPL   358.87 (+2.62%)
MSFT   200.57 (+2.78%)
FB   239.22 (+0.18%)
GOOGL   1,450.66 (+1.83%)
AMZN   2,713.82 (+1.45%)
NVDA   381.07 (+2.87%)
CGC   17.37 (+0.23%)
BABA   221.41 (+0.35%)
MU   51.15 (+0.63%)
GE   7.04 (-1.54%)
TSLA   994.32 (-0.66%)
AMD   54.76 (+0.98%)
T   30.11 (-0.66%)
ACB   13.72 (+2.62%)
F   6.28 (+0.80%)
GILD   75.67 (-2.32%)
DIS   115.92 (+1.37%)
BAC   24.62 (-2.50%)
NFLX   468.04 (+3.16%)
BA   188.52 (+0.80%)
Log in

Michigan asks judge to shut Enbridge pipeline in Great Lakes

Monday, June 22, 2020 | The Associated Press

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's attorney general on Monday asked a judge to shut down a pipeline in the Great Lakes after an energy company discovered that an anchor support had shifted deep below the surface.

Enbridge Inc. insists the Line 5 pipeline itself was not damaged, and the company resumed the flow of oil and natural gas liquids in the west leg of the twin system Saturday. The east line, where the anchor support assembly had moved, remains closed in the Straits of Mackinac.

But state attorneys said both should be turned off until an independent review is conducted. They asked for a restraining order and an injunction as part of ongoing litigation between Enbridge and Attorney General Dana Nessel, who wants Line 5 permanently shut down.

“Enbridge’s prevention and detection measures have failed to prevent or detect the source of this damage, and that failure has created a risk of irreparable harm to the Great Lakes,” state attorneys said.

Line 5 carries oil and natural gas liquids used in propane from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario. A four-mile (6.4-kilometer) segment divides into two pipes that lie on the bottom of the straits, which connect Lake Huron and Lake Michigan between Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas.

Enbridge said it would vigorously oppose Nessel's legal moves. The company said it has kept federal pipeline regulators informed of the situation since last week.

“I have directed the responsible individuals at Enbridge to ensure we provide regular and fulsome briefings to state officials and discuss current plans with your administration and with you personally, if desired,” President Al Monaco said in a Sunday letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

But Whitmer said Enbridge restarted the west leg of Line 5 without sharing enough information about the incident. She called it a “brazen disregard for the people of Michigan” and the safety of the Great Lakes.

Enbridge wants to ultimately put the twin pipes in a tunnel to protect them. The project was approved in 2018 before Whitmer and Nessel took office.

Line 5 delivers 65% of the propane that heats Upper Peninsula homes and 55% of Michigan’s propane needs, according to Enbridge. It has been operating since 1953.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Enbridge (ENB)1.8C$41.99-0.8%7.20%42.85BuyC$53.78

5 Travel Company Stocks Likely to Suffer From the Coronavirus

How important is the global travel and tourism industry? It’s a sector that accounts for about 10% of the world’s adult workforce. That’s 350 million people. The industry also accounts for at least 4% of the global gross domestic product (GDP).

In short, it’s an industry that accounts for trillions of dollars for the economy. And it relies on the most visible workers like pilots and cruise ship captains to the kitchen and housecleaning staff and servers. The travel industry is in many ways a service industry. But when there’s nobody to service, these businesses take a tumble.

And tumble it has. The world is going through a period of enforced social distancing. Many countries are taking even more extreme measures to lock down parts, or all, of their countries in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to flatten the curve to prevent healthcare workers and hospitals from being overwhelmed.

But that means fewer people are flying. Planned vacations are being canceled. And all of this is bad news for a sector that relies on the mobility of global travelers.

To be fair, the best of these companies should recover just fine. However, some of these companies had fundamental concerns that will be magnified by the loss of revenue.

View the "5 Travel Company Stocks Likely to Suffer From the Coronavirus".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

30 Days of MarketBeat All Access for $1.00

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools:

  • Best-in-Class Portfolio Monitoring

    View the latest news, buy/sell ratings, SEC filings and insider transactions for your stocks. Compare your portfolio performance to leading indices and get personalized stock ideas based on your portfolio.

  • Stock Ideas and Recommendations

    Get daily stock ideas top-performing Wall Street analysts. Get short term trading ideas from the MarketBeat Idea Engine. View which stocks are hot on social media with MarketBeat's trending stocks report.

  • Advanced Stock Screeners and Research Tools

    Identify stocks that meet your criteria using seven unique stock screeners. See what's happening in the market right now with MarketBeat's real-time news feed. Export data to Excel for your own analysis.

Start Your Risk-Free Trial Subscription Here
Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.