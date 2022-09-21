Michigan property owners settle PFAS case for $54 million

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,874.70 (+0.49%)
DOW   30,805.98 (+0.32%)
QQQ   289.86 (+0.39%)
AAPL   157.07 (+0.11%)
MSFT   244.78 (+0.96%)
META   145.88 (-0.14%)
GOOGL   101.50 (+0.36%)
AMZN   122.07 (-0.10%)
TSLA   308.13 (-0.19%)
NVDA   135.07 (+2.51%)
NIO   18.65 (-8.62%)
BABA   82.16 (-4.24%)
AMD   76.34 (+1.45%)
T   16.57 (+0.06%)
MU   51.15 (+0.69%)
CGC   2.99 (-2.92%)
F   13.46 (+2.83%)
GE   66.27 (-0.48%)
DIS   106.63 (-0.87%)
AMC   8.68 (-0.34%)
PYPL   93.07 (+1.57%)
PFE   44.58 (-0.42%)
NFLX   242.66 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   3,874.70 (+0.49%)
DOW   30,805.98 (+0.32%)
QQQ   289.86 (+0.39%)
AAPL   157.07 (+0.11%)
MSFT   244.78 (+0.96%)
META   145.88 (-0.14%)
GOOGL   101.50 (+0.36%)
AMZN   122.07 (-0.10%)
TSLA   308.13 (-0.19%)
NVDA   135.07 (+2.51%)
NIO   18.65 (-8.62%)
BABA   82.16 (-4.24%)
AMD   76.34 (+1.45%)
T   16.57 (+0.06%)
MU   51.15 (+0.69%)
CGC   2.99 (-2.92%)
F   13.46 (+2.83%)
GE   66.27 (-0.48%)
DIS   106.63 (-0.87%)
AMC   8.68 (-0.34%)
PYPL   93.07 (+1.57%)
PFE   44.58 (-0.42%)
NFLX   242.66 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   3,874.70 (+0.49%)
DOW   30,805.98 (+0.32%)
QQQ   289.86 (+0.39%)
AAPL   157.07 (+0.11%)
MSFT   244.78 (+0.96%)
META   145.88 (-0.14%)
GOOGL   101.50 (+0.36%)
AMZN   122.07 (-0.10%)
TSLA   308.13 (-0.19%)
NVDA   135.07 (+2.51%)
NIO   18.65 (-8.62%)
BABA   82.16 (-4.24%)
AMD   76.34 (+1.45%)
T   16.57 (+0.06%)
MU   51.15 (+0.69%)
CGC   2.99 (-2.92%)
F   13.46 (+2.83%)
GE   66.27 (-0.48%)
DIS   106.63 (-0.87%)
AMC   8.68 (-0.34%)
PYPL   93.07 (+1.57%)
PFE   44.58 (-0.42%)
NFLX   242.66 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   3,874.70 (+0.49%)
DOW   30,805.98 (+0.32%)
QQQ   289.86 (+0.39%)
AAPL   157.07 (+0.11%)
MSFT   244.78 (+0.96%)
META   145.88 (-0.14%)
GOOGL   101.50 (+0.36%)
AMZN   122.07 (-0.10%)
TSLA   308.13 (-0.19%)
NVDA   135.07 (+2.51%)
NIO   18.65 (-8.62%)
BABA   82.16 (-4.24%)
AMD   76.34 (+1.45%)
T   16.57 (+0.06%)
MU   51.15 (+0.69%)
CGC   2.99 (-2.92%)
F   13.46 (+2.83%)
GE   66.27 (-0.48%)
DIS   106.63 (-0.87%)
AMC   8.68 (-0.34%)
PYPL   93.07 (+1.57%)
PFE   44.58 (-0.42%)
NFLX   242.66 (-0.08%)

Michigan property owners settle PFAS case for $54 million

Wed., September 21, 2022 | The Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has given tentative approval to a $54 million settlement involving 3M Co., a shoe manufacturer and property owners in western Michigan who said their land and wells were contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals.”

The class-action deal involves approximately 1,700 properties north of Grand Rapids.

The compounds are in a category known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. They were long used in scores of industrial applications, don’t break down easily and can migrate from soil to groundwater.

“The settlement is fair, reasonable, adequate and meets the standards for preliminary approval,” U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou said last week, setting a final fairness hearing for March 29.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2017 against 3M and Wolverine Worldwide, a footwear company based in Rockford, Michigan.

PFAS were used to make Scotchgard, a 3M waterproofing product used by Wolverine, which has a number of brands, including Hush Puppies, Merrell, Keds, Saucony and Chaco.

There is no dispute that decades ago Wolverine regularly dumped chemical-laced sludge in northern Kent County. PFAS are known as “forever chemicals” because they last a long time in the environment.

In a written statement, 3M said details about how much each company is paying are confidential.

“The agreement resolves claims on behalf of the proposed classes without the need for further lengthy and expensive litigation,” the company said.

Wolverine said the settlement is a key step to "doing the right thing for our community.”

In 2019, Michigan authorities announced a $69.5 million deal with Wolverine that included an extension of public water to affected areas. Wolverine said Minnesota-based 3M was covering much of that agreement.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.